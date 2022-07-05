RV Review: Keystone Fuzion 429 Toy Hauler Fifth Wheel

Today’s review is of the Keystone Fuzion 429, a very large toy hauler that would be a likely competitor to the ATC Game Changer PRO that we looked at the other day. This shows how differently RV companies attack the same challenge.

One of the keystone features (darned right that pun was intended) of the ATC product is the totally aluminum construction. That not only keeps the weight down, but the type of aluminum they use and the process of putting it together also give you a really strong structure.

But, as I wrote, the interior of the ATC may seem a bit industrial to some people, although the comments on the story indicated that you share my appreciation for it.

Keystone Fuzion 429

Like the ATC, this is an absolute beast of a toy hauler, but one that really seems much more plush or fancy than most. For anyone who thinks toy haulers are rather cold inside, this is the polar opposite of that. And there’s another pun for you.

The interesting thing is that there are really four different logical spaces in this rig (six if you count the two bathrooms).

The living space features a large “L”-shaped sofa along with a sofa opposite that. This whole space really feels nice. There’s a fireplace and large TV here, too. For people who enjoy watching games together, this might be a great place to do so.

The kitchen is the next logical space. While it’s in the same general “room” as the couches, it also has a feeling of separation.

If you’re into entertaining, this might be a great place to do so. Not only are there lots of places for people’s behinds, but the kitchen is also well-suited to entertaining. It has a large oven and refrigerator, as well as a microwave oven that also is a convection oven. This is one of the better spaces I’ve seen in an RV for those who like to entertain.

Garage space in the Fuzion 429

That’s also true since there’s a huge garage in the back. If your friends and family brought their youngsters, you could send them back to the toy garage. There’s also a bathroom back there, as well as opposing seating on a HappiJac mechanism.

With the ruggedized flooring that is there as part of the 13-foot garage, they won’t be able to do too much damage. Looking at that flooring, there are also steel tie-down places for whatever vehicle(s) you want to cart along with you. These are welded to the frame.

Keystone features

I’ve written in the past about some of the things that set Keystone products apart. Included in that is their own air conditioning ducting system that the company says provides up to 20 percent more air flow.

They’ve also added a residential-style air filtration system to this package. Smart.

Keystone also wires all their trailers alike, so a red wire on this product will do the same thing as a red wire on another. This really makes sense as it reduces the likelihood that there will be a problem when you’re more intentional about how things work. But, should there be a problem, it’s easier (read: less time for the technician) to diagnose and solve the issue.

There are other factors, too, but one of the biggest areas where Keystone has established leadership is in the solar power realm. All Keystone products come with at least 200 watts of solar. You can get up to 1200 watts of solar and an inverter on some models. The company has also partnered with Battle Born Batteries under their Dragonfly brand. So, you can go and get more batteries at specific Keystone dealers. These are also warranted by the company. Further, Battle Born has also worked with Keystone to develop a recycling infrastructure for the batteries, which I really appreciate.

Observations

Even with as many things as I like about this rig, there are also some real head-scratchers.

For example, the living room that I like so much comes courtesy of opposing slides. But the “L” portion of the “L”-shaped couch has to be moved to let the slides come in. Bleh.

The slides are another thing in that the camp-side living room slide prevents you from being able to fully open the main entry door. Without being able to open the door, you can’t put the Solid Steps away for transport or to lift them.

I’ve shared how much disdain I have for these steps. You can add that I recently ripped my outdoor carpet on my steps. So let’s hope the trend toward using these goes the way of the Dodo bird.

Boondocking and travel access

You can forget about getting to the upper deck in the Fuzion when the slides are in. The steps to the second floor (over the king pin) are on the road side of the trailer and are blocked when the slides are in.

However, there is a back door and this is where you can get to the second bathroom on the lower deck.

But you can also forget about getting into the kitchen, as the large road-side slide that blocks the upper deck needs to have the couch moved to accommodate it. It also blocks the entire kitchen. Oh, well.

In summary

I can see this being a popular choice if you have toys that you want to bring with you but also want to do some big-league entertaining. The interior on this rig very much has a plush feel, with very nice cabinets and drawers that have a soft-close feature. It does feel upscale.

But there are a few misses on this, including not being able to put out the steps with the slide room extended.

So, which would I choose if this were my money? Without a doubt, I’d choose the ATC just because I really like what they’re doing. But the Fuzion 429 wouldn’t be a bad choice either, and I can see people being quite passionate about which of them they like.

Either way, these are big mommas that will require a hefty vehicle to tow them. But they certainly provide lots of room when you get there.

