RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Issue 1897

Tip of the Day

With boondocking freedom comes responsibility

By Bob “BoondockBob” Difley

If you don’t boondock, you might think that when you are truly boondocking—camping out away from any hookups or other amenities, not in a campground, and on free public lands—you also don’t have any rules to follow.

Not so—though there are those who do not follow the rules and that hurts the rest of us. The rules are loosely defined, aren’t hard to follow or unusually restrictive, and generally don’t infringe on or detract from the boondocking experience.

Read the common sense guidelines here



Today’s RV review…

Keystone Fuzion 429 Toy Hauler Fifth Wheel

Tony writes, “I can see this being a popular choice if you have toys that you want to bring with you but also want to do some big-league entertaining. The interior on this rig very much has a plush feel, with very nice cabinets and drawers that have a soft-close feature. It does feel upscale.” But he also says, “Even with as many things as I like about this rig, there are also some real head-scratchers.”

Read more.



For previous RV reviews, click here.

Owner DESTROYS brand-new Jeep while flat towed. You won’t believe the damage!

A 2021 Jeep Rubicon with less than 10,000 miles was recently taken in for service to a dealer in Florida. The Jeep was in for repair after being flat towed behind an RV. What the owner found out should scare everyone with a tow vehicle. Read carefully and check out the video! Oh, my!

Reader poll

Can you easily get to your kitchen with your slideouts in?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Full-time RVing insurance shopping? It pays to be upfront

A full-timer will require personal liability similar to what you had in your sticks-and-bricks house. Someone can slip on your top step and sue you as a result. This alone could wipe you out without adequate liability protection. Because of the additional cost, you might not tell your RV insurance company that you are living full-time in your RV. Please do not do this. The liability issues alone could cause you to lose your rig and other assets. It’s just not a good idea to falsify an insurance document. Some full-timers’ rates are actually lower! —From “So, you want to be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised].” Available on Amazon.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The Most Beautiful Places in Canada

Yesterday was all about the U.S., so today we thought we’d show off Canada for all of our Canadian readers. These are the most beautiful places in our neighbor up north and, yep, they’re beautiful all right!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• It’s a tie! 50 percent say they have feared for their safety in their RV because of an approaching threat of nature, but the other 50 percent say they have never feared for their safety.

• The highest percentage of voters, 35 percent, say a pop-up trailer was the first type of RV they ever owned.

• 36 percent say they cook more simply in their RV than they would in a normal sticks-and-bricks home.

Recent poll: Have you canceled any camping reservations due to high fuel prices?

Recipe of the Day

Blueberry Strawberry Buckle

by Billy Haze from Philadelphia, PA

This blueberry strawberry buckle screams summertime! It is as beautiful as it is delicious. The red, white and blue have a patriotic feel. This buckle has a light, fluffy, and slightly sweet bottom layer. A mixture of fruit provides a delicious sweet and tart layer of flavor. The buttery crumb topping has a slight spice to it that smells amazing while baking. Try this dessert at your summer cookouts. It would be the perfect end to a meal. Easy to make, just serve with some vanilla ice cream or sweetened whipped cream.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

In 5 B.C., ancient Rome became the first city to reach a population of one million. It would be more than eighteen centuries, in 1800, before the second such city, London, would reach that milestone.

*How much do Americans typically spend on fireworks each 4th of July? Hint: It’s a lot. Find the number in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Buddy loves to travel and go to the beach. He has been traveling with us for 13 years. Wherever we go he gets a lot of attention. He is a bit shy but enjoys being around people. This picture is at Presque Isle in Erie, Pennsylvania.” —Terri Lewis

Camco baggage door catch to the rescue!

Leave here with a laugh

Ha! We can’t unsee it either now! Thanks for sending, Skip Haley!

