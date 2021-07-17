RV Review: Prime Time LaCrosse 3411RK Travel Trailer

Once again the people who read RV Travel have come through with an RV I hadn’t heard of before, the Forest River Prime Time LaCrosse 3411RK travel trailer. This is a fairly large but really quite well-equipped trailer. It is certainly not a floor plan that I’ve seen before.

Boondocking

As campgrounds fill up, more and more RVers are looking at boondocking as the alternative to finding a place to stay. Indeed, I am writing this after 11 straight days of boondocking in several locations. I think I’m pretty good at handling camping without hookups.

This trailer wouldn’t be my first choice for boondocking, however. It’s a great destination and RV park trailer, but not necessarily great for boondocking. The reason I write that is that it’s got an electric oven, two 7,500-watt electric space heating fireplaces and it can be outfitted with two air conditioners. To get the most of this trailer you’re really going to want power.

But you’ll also want water – with a relatively small 42-gallon fresh water tank. That’s not bad – but considering that this has all the plumbing to outfit a washer and dryer, it’s also not ideal.

That doesn’t make this a bad trailer at all. But it’s always good to know what you’re getting into and the style of camping you prefer.

Grand Tour of the Prime Time LaCrosse 3411RK

Starting at the main door, the back of this trailer is truly a living space. There’s a couch facing the main area – which essentially means it’s facing rearward. Over on the road side there’s a slide room that houses theater seats with heat and massage feature.

But the big thing here is that the kitchen occupies the whole rear of the trailer. It has a U-shaped wraparound countertop that really does provide a great deal of space for prep.

The sink is in an extension that splits the living area from the prep area. Then there’s a counter over on the road side and a high-end three-burner stove on the rear of that counter.

But rather than the oven actually being part of the stove, as is common in RVs, this is a separate model. While it’s certainly larger than you traditionally expect in an RV, as mentioned previously, it’s electric. That just seems odd to me.

The fridge, too, is all-electric but that’s becoming much more common. These newer models are really, really efficient.

On the camp side is another slide room which features a pantry. There is quite a bit of counter, drawer and cabinet space when combined with this pantry.

Then there’s a space heating electric fireplace above which is a 50” TV. Right next to that is a table and chairs.

Bathroom surprise

The bathroom is actually a pass-through to the bedroom on this trailer. That makes it much larger than you might typically expect to find when there’s a hallway next to the bathroom. But there’s another surprise: a large closet in the bathroom that’s plumbed for a stackable washer and dryer.

Bedroom in the Prime Time LaCrosse 3411RK

In the bedroom you’ll find the 70” X 80” king bed in a slide room. That brings the total number of slides in this trailer to three. That bed faces east-west. At the foot of the bed there’s a dresser but with the second space-heating electric fireplace.

Since the bed is in the slide, the nose of this trailer has two large closets with a bench seat between them. A windshield up front gives the person in that bench seat a special glow.

Other touches

Like some other brands, LaCrosse puts all the connections to the outside world behind a baggage door with a slam latch, much like in a fifth wheel. This is really convenient. It also allows you to connect the trailer and close and lock the door if you choose to.

I also like that they use a MORryde suspension system with wet bolts and upgraded shackles. The suspension on a trailer is important, and this kind of thing will make a difference down the road.

In summary

As mentioned above, this 50-amp trailer really is more of a destination or RV park trailer than something most people are going to take boondocking. That’s not a bad thing. When I was selling RVs, we sold a bunch to folks who ultimately decided to live in them fulltime. Or they made them a vacation destination rather than dragging them around.

As a destination trailer, this has a nice interior with a lot of living space and a very usable kitchen. The ability to put a washer and dryer in the bathroom further seals the deal. Heck, you could even have your maid sit waiting for you to arise from your beauty sleep on that bench in the bedroom.

Another thing that I like is that the trailer is equipped with a provision not only for a backup camera but also for cameras on either side – which really makes sense.

But, seriously, I love when readers of RV Travel call my attention to things I hadn’t seen before. You all have some great taste.

Tony comes to RVtravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping, where he also has a podcast with his wife about the RV life.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

