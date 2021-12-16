RV Review: Rockwood Mini Lite 2514S – Big kitchen and open concept

The Rockwood Mini Lite 2514S is not a trailer that I’ve really looked at in depth as I’m continuing my trailer shopping process. For whatever reason, this model just didn’t capture my attention. But I’ve also only been looking at floor plans, not wandering around in the trailers themselves.

But watching the video made by Josh Winters at Haylett RV, it caused me to take a closer look at this model and … he’s right, it’s pretty nifty.

Rockwood Mini Lite 2514S

This trailer is an unusual model in that it’s not a small trailer, at almost 26 feet in overall length. But it still features a Murphy bed – something you might expect to find in a smaller trailer. Often the larger models forgo this feature as there are definitely people who are against them.

Rockwood 2514s 1 of 23

Murphy’s bed

Unlike the guy’s law, Murphy’s bed is a good thing. But few RV companies do this very well. Typically you get a mattress that folds at a spot guaranteed to make you uncomfortable at night. Also, since trailers are not usually 80 inches in height on the inside the beds are compromised in some way – either by that fold or by just being short.

The way Rockwood did it in this model is with a drop frame design so you actually get a full 60 X 80 residential queen mattress on a Murphy bed. Further, the Rockwood design incorporates a really substantial foot. So the welded aluminum-framed platform that the bed sits on also has a solid base to rest on. It’s a really good design.

Lastly, there’s a locking mechanism that keeps the bed up or locks it into place when it’s down. Despite what you’ve seen in the old black-and-white movies, you’re not likely to flip the bed up in the middle of the night.

The Rockwood Mini Lite has the best Murphy bed design

Having looked at a lot of RVs with Murphy beds, this is absolutely the best design out there – bar none. Going from the couch being in day use mode to the entire thing being ready for a night’s sleep may take 20-40 seconds at most.

There are also straps to hold the bedding in place. But I’ve also shared how much I love my RV Superbag. Every time I mention this, people complain about the cost. But the value of easily making the bed (just zip it up) and having comfortable bedding has been absolutely worth it. Also the thing has held up great over the past five years that we’ve had it.

Buy the best and cry only once.

Living spaces

What that Murphy bed affords you is a huge living space inside this trailer. When the bed is up you get a couch with integrated flip-up foot rests – which is pretty slick.

You can also flip up the bottom cushion of the couch to access storage. That storage is also accessible through two outside compartment doors.

Opposite the couch is a breakfast bar that comes with two stools. There is no dinette in this trailer. However, there is a free-standing table that you can use at the couch or at the theater seats. They’re over in the road-side slide room.

When you combine the breakfast bar and the “L”-shaped kitchen, you realize there is a tremendous amount of counterspace in this trailer. But then there’s a flip-up counter extension on the end of the “L.”

That’s one “L” of a lot of counterspace (rimshot).

But for any camper who enjoys cooking from scratch, this kitchen will be a joy to use. In addition to having plenty of counterspace, there’s an actual usable 22” oven. The microwave, too, is above-average in size. Also, there are cabinets and drawers galore.

Lots of cabinets in the Rockwood Mini Lite 2514S

In fact, half the back wall of the trailer is cabinets. Some of those have removable shelves, so you can use the hanging bar above for hanging coats and whatnot. There’s also a spot to put shoes in the entry way of the back door.

Yep, back door. This trailer actually has two doors. That’s how Rockwood makes it possible to have access to anything you could need during travel without having to open a slide room.

Full access to the kitchen from the back door

From the back door you have full access to the kitchen including the refrigerator, which is in a slide room. The refrigerator is available either as a propane-electric traditional RV fridge or as a 12-volt DC compressor fridge If you choose the 12-volt model, the package includes 190 watts of solar on the roof and a 1,000-watt inverter.

Back to travel access – You can also get to the bathroom with the slide in.

From the front door you’d have access to the breakfast bar and the front couch. You can even put the Murphy bed down with the slide in. So, while I hadn’t been looking at this floor plan in the past, it has found its way onto our short list as travel access mid-journey is one of our top priorities.

The good

So, travel access is great and there’s a lot of floor space and kitchen space. This is a really good couple’s camper.

There’s also pretty decent pass-through storage up front. It happens to be under the couch, so you can also get to it from inside the trailer.

Speaking of outside storage, there is an odd one in the slide room that’s as tall as the slide room itself. This would be a great place to put things like walking sticks or skis or other tall items. It’s interesting. There are also two taller storage compartments at the very front that aren’t pass-through but are certainly large enough for a lot of the bits and pieces needed for travel trailer life.

Rockwood trailers have a single key for all locks

For those worried about baggage door access, this one doesn’t use the 751 key. Instead, Rockwood models are “keyed alike.” That means that a single key opens all the locks rather than having different keys for the door and baggage doors. But that also means that you don’t share the usual 751 key with virtually every other camper in the campground. That’s a good thing.

Back inside, the theater seats have power recline and massage. There’s also a flip-down center armrest in which a flip-up enclosure reveals a 120-volt AC outlet and two USB outlets. Nifty.

The Rockwood Mini Lite 2514S features 12-volt heating pads on all the tanks to keep them toasty in transit. In addition, the underbelly is fully enclosed and features a radiant foil barrier. But this is not what most folks would consider a “four season” trailer, as the underbelly is not heated by the furnace.

Lastly, this trailer has a good-sized fresh water tank. Also it has the Showermiser system that recirculates water back into the tank at the shower when you’re waiting for that water to get hot. It’s a good feature.

What’s not so good in the Rockwood Mini Lite

There are a few things I didn’t like about this trailer, including how close the toilet is to the glass shower door. While there’s certainly sufficient space for the initial part of the process you might be here for, handling the paperwork might be a challenge for some of our fluffier readers. Like me.

Also, I just don’t see the point of a windshield and a Murphy bed. At night I want it dark, so I don’t want a windshield. And in the daytime I want a windshield, but with the bed up it’s blocked. I suppose you could legitimately leave the bed down – with all the space in this trailer. But, given my druthers, I’d rather not have a windshield in this model.

In summary

This is a nifty couple’s camper with a lot of legitimately usable features. It has all of the things I like about this brand. Their build quality and features are generally pretty class-leading. A lot of the details in the design show that they legitimately listen to users to make the product better.

Also, if you’re closer to a Flagstaff RV dealer than a Rockwood dealer and are interested in this unit, know that the Flagstaff Micro Lite 25FBS is the same model under the Flagstaff brand.

One last thing

Lastly, I often choose RVs to review based on availability of photographs, information and even videos to share with you. I’ve written before about the quality of marketing materials in the RV space, but most dealers seem equally unmotivated. So I’m grateful for the few dealers and manufacturers who do provide good images and information. That is why you see my thanks to Josh Winters from Haylett RV in Coldwater, Michigan, in so many of these posts. (Thanks, Josh!)



When I was working at the dealership (eye rolling acknowledged) I tried to take really good pictures of the inventory, as well. With today’s iPhones it’s not that difficult. And just think, your photos might be featured here. Hint hint.

