RV Daily Tips. Thursday, December 16, 2021

Issue 1754

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (including our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming ‘Wow! What a Ride!'” ―Hunter S. Thompson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chocolate-covered Anything Day!

On this day in history: 1937 – Theodore Cole and Ralph Roe attempt to escape from the American federal prison on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay; neither is ever seen again.

Tip of the Day

Keeping your powder – er, paper – dry in a wet bath

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Our first big RV, when we moved away from a teeny-tiny truck camper, was an even bigger truck camper. Just what the dear-heart wanted: An air conditioner and a bathroom! No more porta-potty blues for her, no sir! But the big old camper had a big-old bathroom problem: Wet bath.

Yes, some RVs have a bathroom situated in such a way that you can sit on the pot and take a shower at the self-same time. For some, that’s a mighty convenient thing, especially for those of us with bad knees or sore feet. But it does tend to create one unintended consequence. How do you keep those bathroom roll goods from turning into a pulpy mess, and useless for their intended purpose? Find out here.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Here are some things I do to make camp cooking easier

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Rockwood Mini Lite 2514S. As he reports, “This is a nifty couple’s camper with a lot of legitimately usable features. It has all of the things I like about this brand.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday where he compared three trailers with similar floor plans from Coleman, Dutchmen and Springdale? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

We are continuing this feature by popular demand!

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

How can I get internet service in my RV?

Dear Dave,

The RV park I’m staying at has very poor internet service. I decided to sign up for internet service. However, I couldn’t get it to work. The internet service guy said, “You have no signal because your RV connections don’t support anything other than analog.” He also said other RVers have cables all over their RVs in order to jimmy rig internet service. Can you explain this? And how do I remedy the situation? —Carol

Read Dave’s reply.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: Should I seal around RV’s windows before looking for a leak?

It’s all about the light: Easy tips for taking better photos

Light matters when taking photos, whether with an expensive SLR camera or on a pocket-sized cell phone. The light can make or break a shot and move the mundane to art. One of the easiest ways to improve your photography is to start actively looking at how the light is illuminating a subject or the objects around your subject. Get some great tips here.

Yesterday’s featured article: Road food: Ask the locals where NOT to eat!

Words of wisdom from this book:

Grab happiness in the passing moments of life.

Reader poll

Have you ever had a bear in your campsite?

Ruuuuun! No, wait, don’t run! Just safely come tell us here.

Quick Tip

Leave a penny in the freezer

If you are leaving home for some time, put a glass of water in your freezer. Once frozen, place a penny on the ice. When you get home see if the penny is still on top. If it is down in the cup, you may have lost power and everything melted. Throw out any spoiled food from the freezer and refrigerator.

Thanks for the tip, Pam W.!

Website of the day

35 Easy and Festive Christmas Crafts for Kids That Will Keep Them Busy Until Santa’s Arrival

We try to avoid posting too many websites like this because you may not have kids or grandkids and you may not celebrate Christmas, but there are some easy craft ideas on here that are too cute not to share!

Lap desk puts your back to rest!

If you use your computer on your lap, read your Kindle on the couch, or have a hard time holding that heavy hard book, you need this lap desk! Staff member Emily uses this when she works and highly recommends it. It has 8 adjustable levels and a stopper to hold objects upright. Great for those with lower back pain or bad posture. Learn more or order.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 45 percent say that hotter weather will deter them from traveling to traditional snowbird destinations.

• 20 percent of couples say they get along better while out traveling in their RV than they do at home.

• 9 percent admit to being totally addicted to their cell phone.

Recent poll: In Three Little Pigs’ terms, is your RV made of straw, sticks or bricks?

Recipe of the Day

Orange Coca Cola Ham

by Robin Lieneke from Chamois, MO

Your holiday meal will be a little sweeter when you serve this delicious and simple baked ham. The glaze, that’s sweet, citrusy, and tangy all at once, is what makes this ham special. Poking holes allows the glaze to seep into the ham while basting. The cola and orange marmalade flavors permeate the meat. As the ham bakes, the glaze gets thick and delicious. Don’t let it go to waste… after slicing the ham drizzle a little of it over the slices.

We like the sound of this! Get the recipe.

See yesterday’s recipe: Crock Pot Christmas Crack

Trivia

The well-known Chinese food takeout containers were originally designed to hold what? Hint: It wasn’t Chinese food! Although the little funny-shaped containers are now mostly associated with take-out Chinese food, Frederick Weeks Wilcox originally designed the little pails in 1890 as a mass-produced substitute for wooden oyster pails. Yup, they were designed to bring oysters home from the market and the waterproof, waxed-lined containers helped make that possible! It wasn’t until after WWII that the container was widely adopted by restaurants for take-out food.

*In what country would someone purchase Hole-in-One Insurance, and why? Yesterday’s trivia tells you this interesting answer.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Kisko is a mix of Flat-coated Retriever and Border Collie. He loves to travel with us.” —Jan Smith

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

You’d have a lot of fun with this! You have to use it responsibly, of course, but boy, it would be neat to get a different perspective!

Leave here with a laugh

How did the hacker get away from the police?

He randomware.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RV Travel LLC.