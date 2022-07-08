RV Review: Shasta 25RS is an old name on a new bunkhouse

Today’s RV review is of the 2022 Shasta 25RS. Based on the name alone you might not realize that this is a bunk model, but it is. You might also be surprised to learn that this is on the lower end of the price spectrum. I couldn’t find a good MSRP for this unit but saw them listed at about $41,000, with selling prices far below that.

Wait, you say. $41,000 is affordable? Yes, RV prices really have skyrocketed. I would imagine that this rig would have had an MSRP in the mid-$20K range just a couple of years ago.

Back to being built to be affordable, there are a few areas that this really shows up, but also some where it doesn’t. We’ll get into that. But first—Shasta.

Shasta

Shasta started, as did many RV brands, with manufacturing in California. If you didn’t know, California used to be a big hot spot of RV production with brands like Shasta, Aristocrat, Alfa Leisure, Lazy Daze, Lance and so many more.

Shasta’s little “canned ham” trailers really sparked the imagination of many RV enthusiasts and collectors. So much so, in fact, that the brand came back on the scene about six years ago with a re-creation of these that really looked a lot like the original. I actually considered buying one at one point.

So many styling details really set these little trailers apart. Those include the Shasta “S” logo which was cut into a magazine holder inside. The exterior paint scheme, too, was unique. Vintage Shasta trailers are highly collectible.

Shasta now

Today Shasta is a Forest River product and under the Coachmen branch of that giant tree. It is a more affordable brand, as mentioned, but also one with some nifty features.

Nifty features in the Shasta 25RS

One of the things I liked best about this camper is the Bluetooth speaker. That might sound really odd, but consider this. I truly dislike most of the radios that are included with RVs. I’m sure there are plenty of people who still listen to terrestrial radio—but I wonder how many.

With modern phones and tablets and computers, I suspect that most campers, particularly those with families who might be the logical customer for this, probably only hear the radio in their vehicle if they accidentally push the AM/FM button. Obviously, I could be wrong.

This Bluetooth speaker is portable and there’s a provision for it to sit at the back of the dinette when it’s inside the camper. But there’s also a power outlet for it in the front pass-through storage compartment. This means there are effectively no permanent outdoor speakers.

Outdoor speakers are another thing that annoy me about RVs. No matter what music someone’s playing on them, it’s not your music. Since many of these speakers are mounted way up at the top of the camper, they then project into your campsite.

Further, most of them have the audio fidelity of two tin cans and a string. So you get to hear the music in a fidelity so lousy I think Alexander Graham Bell would have scrapped his telephone invention if it had sounded like that.

This Bluetooth speaker is how it should be done

To me this speaker is how it should be done, and the execution is first-rate. My goal with these reviews is to highlight things that will make a difference over time—and I think this will.

Since I mentioned that there’s a provision to charge the speaker in the front baggage compartment, another nice touch is that, even at this price point, Shasta provides magnetic baggage door hold-backs. There’s also a nifty shelf at the front of the baggage compartment. And there’s an LED light that stretches the full width of this compartment. Pretty slick.

Interestingly, the example of this I saw was on Josh Winters’ video. But the images on the company’s website don’t portray these nifty baggage compartment features. Of course, we all know how tremendously difficult it is to update graphics on the internet. I mean, it must take me 7-8 minutes to upload a new article, photos and chart every single day. Maybe as much as 10 minutes.

What’s inside the Shasta 25RS

Otherwise, this is a pretty straightforward bunk model trailer. I do like that the kitchen is at the front bulkhead of the main living space—with one exception. This means that the vent hood over the stove doesn’t exhaust the stovetop and oven’s production. I really dislike this.

You would think if the vent hood is more of a decorative item, they would put a halfway decent fan over the kitchen, but nope. It’s a tiny vent fan instead, as is the one in the bathroom.

As nifty as the better features are, the interior is pretty run-of-the-mill. There is a pantry with a few drawers back by the bathroom, but there aren’t any drawers in the main kitchen cabinet.

There is space below the lower bunk. But that bunk doesn’t flip up to make the space more usable in transit. The bunks are rated for 250 pounds.

Boondocking and travel access

One thing Shasta nailed was the ability to use this trailer in road mode. With the slide in you can still easily get to the bathroom, fridge and all the proper beds. I would imagine traveling with younger campers you’d want to be able to rush into that potty—and you could here.

In summary

I think this is the camper for someone who wants the most affordable way to get out there with their family for a few weekends a year. But I wonder at what point does it just make more sense to look at something else besides a towable RV?

Figure a rig like this might pencil out at $300 per month or $3,600 per year. Then you also have to get the rig to tow it, if you don’t already. For that much money you could have one heck of a tent and other supplies and still have plenty of money left over for fancier vacations in Airbnb-type places.

Those vacations wouldn’t require the upkeep and maintenance an RV would. Further, this unit, like so many at the more affordable end of the price spectrum, features the kind of tires and suspension that make me a bit concerned. And there’s the issue.

With the huge price increases of RVs lately, I’m not sure that they make as much sense for some use cases. Now if you used this frequently and really got your money’s worth out of it, yes, it would make sense. But before I plunked down my hardly-earned money on something like this, I would strongly suggest working as a family to make the hard decisions of whether it really does make sense.

