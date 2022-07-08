Ask Dave: Can I connect Weber grill to RV’s LP valve with low pressure?

Dear Dave,

Can I use the LP gas connection on the side of the coach to supply a small Weber grill? I have been told that this supply is at low pressure and will not work for my intended purpose. Thank you! —Paul, 2021 Rockwood 2109

Dear Paul,

Since your Rockwood is a travel trailer, the main propane supply is either one or two DOT cylinders mounted to the front frame of the rig. These are high-pressure cylinders and have a pressure regulator just after the connection to reduce the pressure to 11” of water column pressure. This is the pressure your stove, refrigerator, water heater, and furnace require.

Pressure for Weber grill

I am not sure what pressure your Weber grill is designed for; however, it should have a regulator in-line with the connection hose that will provide the correct pressure. This photo has the regulator mounted on the front of the rig with the POL valve connected to the cylinder and the hose going to the regulator.

After the regulator, the hose goes under the rig and typically a black pipe is plumbed to the various appliances. “T” connections allow for multiple connections such as your quick disconnect valve. Your Weber grill most likely came with a POL connection and hose like this one shown here.



Quick disconnect valve on RVs for use with gas grills

Many RV manufacturers are plumbing a quick disconnect valve for the propane system to supply gas grills, just as you are intending to do. Since you referenced connecting to the side of the rig, I assume you have one of these. You will need to get a quick disconnect that will fit this. You’ll also need to check the pressure needed for your grill.

We just installed an Extend-A-Stay propane adapter on a 2015 Thor. It has an ASME tank rather than a DOT cylinder, so the connection was different and went before the regulator. Our Blackstone had a hose with its own regulator and it worked very well.

As I stated before, your Weber grill probably came with a POL valve and hose with a regulator that you can just hook directly to the DOT cylinder on the tongue. I have seen RVers that have two tanks disconnect one and use it for the grill so the other can still supply the water heater and refrigerator.

If you want to connect directly to the quick disconnect, check the pressure requirements of your grill and keep in mind the pressure at the QD is 11” water column. I really doubt your grill needs high pressure.

