RV Review: Thor Tranquility 19P Class B

Today’s review is of the 2022 Thor Tranquility 19P, a Class B RV based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter four-wheel-drive chassis. Let’s get this out of the way. I don’t like it. But why?

Lots and lots of reasons.

Observations

I usually try to start these reviews with all the things I like about a rig and, generally, these are the factors that are in the majority, after all.

But let’s start in the bathroom of the Thor Tranquility, which is a wet bath. Many of the bathrooms in Class B vans fall into this category. While I am not a huge fan of these in general, they can be done well. For example, several of these style of RVs have doors that allow the wet bath to accommodate things like humans and such.

This is an extremely tight space where you either have to use the fold-down sink with the bathroom door open or while sitting on the toilet. Bleh.

There’s no way you’re taking a shower with the bathroom door closed, either. That is, unless your day job is fitting into a magician’s box so that the audience can be fooled into thinking you got sawed in half.

The galley in the Thor Tranquility

Then there’s the galley in the Thor Tranquility. When you have this little of a surface to work with, you’d think you would do whatever you could to maximize the space. For example, an induction cook top would be one option. Or the same company that makes the bargain basement propane cooktop chosen for this rig also makes one that’s recessed and has a cover that folds down, thereby increasing counter space.

There is a cover over the sink, and I do like that Thor uses a pressed membrane countertop. But there’s not a handle by the door, and that faucet for the sink is right there. I wonder how many repair orders there will be for replacing that faucet because people thought it was a handle?

While we’re in the kitchen, I like that Thor put the controls for the Truma Combi Eco water heater in a cabinet. But I don’t like where it is in the cabinet—behind whatever you’re going to put in there.

On a positive note, there is actually a fair amount of drawer and cabinet space in the Thor Tranquility. So, see … not all bad.

Since we’re talking about the kitchen and food, the dining situation here is a pole-mounted table. You get to it from either of the two side seats or the rear-most bench seat. But it’s at an inconvenient distance from all of these.

Further, the pole mount is a twist mount on the floor. When you go to sit behind the table you twist the table and that loosens the mount from the floor. So now, back to being a contortionist. You have to get under the table from behind the table and tighten that mount again.

Thor. There’s this invention called a Lagun table. It’s awesome. You should look into these. They’re ideal for this kind of situation. Trust me on this one.

Rear bench seat is good for passengers

One good thing about having a rear bench seat is that you are able to transport people with three forward-facing seating positions. There are states where you have to have forward-facing rear seats for people within certain age brackets.

That rear bench seat is a component of the sleeping arrangements here. It has a power fold mechanism and, when flat, combines with the benches on either side of the rig to be two twin beds. You can also use the table to slot between the benches to fill out the space making one larger sleeping area.

One of the things that I also didn’t like was the outside connections. They are just punched into the exterior wall of the van willy nilly, so it seems. After seeing companies that gather all these connections under compartment doors or do other nicer things, seeing this just makes me think this was all done to save money.

Boondocking and travel access

Of course, the whole point of this rig is boondocking, what with the four-wheel drive and all. So, this is a strong point of this design, which features a 3,000-watt pure sine wave inverter fueled by a 400-amp-hour lithium battery.

That battery can be charged either with the 190-watt solar panel on the roof (slowly) or a 170-amp alternator.

There is 19 gallons of fresh water storage aboard and 20 gallons of gray. The toilet is a cassette toilet like the Camco Travel Toilet, and I have no issues with these. They’re actually pretty useful.

In summary

Honestly, I found it difficult to find things I really liked about this unit. Further, in the video shared here, which was really well done, there are examples of the unit already falling apart. I know all RVs have issues, but seeing something incomplete on the showroom floor that carries a premium price tag just does not speak well of the product nor the dealership, frankly.

Also, I had to use the attached video to get the screen shots because, again, Thor doesn’t bother to take any photos to share of their own product. But Scott from Go Small Live Large did a good video here and I’d like to recognize him in these images. He and I also have a slightly different opinion of this rig.

Flexibility needed in the Thor Tranquility

After looking at the well-designed Embassy RV Traveler and the Vanaholic conversion kit, you get a perspective of what a company can do when they actually give a flying Walenda brother.

Which might be the only individual who has the flexibility to use this bathroom or a seat at that table, frankly.

