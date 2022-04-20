RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Issue 1843

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“You will do foolish things, but do them with enthusiasm.” ―Colette

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Lima Bean Respect Day!

On this day in history: 1836 – U.S. Congress passes an act creating the Wisconsin Territory.

Tip of the Day

These are six critical photos to keep on your phone

By Gail Marsh

What is it that most of us carry no matter where we go? Our cell phones, of course! We may leave our purses or wallets behind, but that cell phone? No way! Where you go, it goes. And for that reason, it’s important that you always keep six critical pieces of information in the form of photos on your phone.

So, what are these photos? Read on to find out.

Read more

Today’s RV review…

Thor Tranquility 19P Class B

Tony writes, “Today’s review is of the 2022 Thor Tranquility 19P, a Class B RV based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter four-wheel-drive chassis. Let’s get this out of the way. I don’t like it.” Uh oh.

Find out why here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

What sealant should I use between coach and chassis?

Dear Dave,

The caulking is starting to yellow between the coach and the Chevy chassis on our Class C motorhome. I want to recaulk this with something that doesn’t yellow but stays white. What sealant should I use? Silicone or Dicor or…? Thanks, Dave. —Jerry, 2021 Thor Chateau 22B

Read Dave’s answer

Jeep Reviews: Which is best to flat tow?

By Nanci Dixon

“Last week I reviewed a few cars for flat towing and it was wonderful to read such helpful comments from so many of you. If you read the article, you know I’m in the market for a new car, so your comments helped me find a few more options to look at.” Read Nanci’s reviews of several Jeeps for flat towing here.

Reader poll

Have you ever been bitten by a poisonous or venomous snake?

Tell us here

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

What if we told you there was a way to stay in shape without getting off your couch? Well, there is!

Quick Tip

Dated your detectors lately?

Pull your smoke, LP and carbon monoxide detectors down and check their labels. Detectors are “good” within a certain date, and even if they seem to be “working” after the expiry, don’t risk it—replace them. It’s especially important to check the dates if you’ve recently purchased a used RV.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Ron and Brenda Speidel

2016 23FB Airstream Flying Cloud

“This little gal, Nellie B, named after Nelly Bly, has been a thrill to have. She is aerodynamic, small enough to maneuver into tight spots, and yet large enough to comfortably live in. The floor plan affords a queen bed, a large dining area, and a separate bathroom at the opposite end from the bedroom. After having a 19’ with a corner bed, this feels palatial. In addition, having Nellie has allowed us to meet and become lifelong friends with others in the Airstream community.”

If you’d like to see this feature continue, please tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

How To Create an RV Container Garden

It’s springtime, and if you’ve got a green thumb it’s probably tickling with excitement at the thought of planting new flowers and plants. Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t garden with an RV! This article is proof you can!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Water only coming from the RV shower, not the sink. Why?

• “Pathetic quality”: RV dealers are fed up with what manufacturers are producing

• Campground owners are thriving, and there’s little incentive to change things

Recipe of the Day

Pizza Stuffed Baby Portobello Mushrooms

by Sabrina Nichols from OKC, OK

These portobello mushrooms are a wonderful appetizer that looks fancy but is easy to make. There are a few steps, but this adorable appetizer comes together quickly. The cream cheese filling has a nice flavor. Fresh basil adds a pop of freshness. We added mozzarella on top and loved the mini pepperoni on them. The topping options are endless. You won’t be able to eat just one.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Which U.S. president popularized the use of rocking chairs? If you guessed John F. Kennedy, you’re correct. In 1955, his doctor recommended the use of a rocking chair as therapy to ease his pain from a prior injury. The recommendation was effective, and Kennedy was sold on the idea of using a rocking chair to engage muscles and ease pain. He bought rocking chairs for all his estates, and even gave them as gifts to friends and family. His rocker is on permanent display at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston. And, if you’re in the market for a new rocking chair, the company that made his is still in operation.

*Who was it that originally spread the idea that eating carrots improved night vision? The answer is fascinating. Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

Say "thanks!" for this newsletter We work incredibly hard here at RVtravel.com to provide you with the best news, information and advice about RVing. If you enjoyed this newsletter or if you learned something new say, "thanks!" We couldn't do what we do without those readers who provide voluntarily donations. Thank YOU for supporting us. Processing ... Donate Stripe Payments requires Javascript to be supported by the browser in order to operate.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Angie is 9 weeks old and is a mix of a Mini Black Poodle and an Entlebucher Mountain Dog. We had her three days before a trip to the Delaware shore for 10 days. So far a real good travel companion!” —Joseph Bulger

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.