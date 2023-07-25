RV roof air conditioner efficiency – Teaching an old dog new tricks

Recently I posted a question from an RVtravel.com reader and my response regarding RV air conditioner troubleshooting (see below). I suggested that the typical unit could only cool the incoming air down 16 degrees. I got quite a few comments from readers that had experienced a difference of 20 degrees or more and wondered where I got my data from.

For the past 20 years I have been working with both Dometic and Airxcel (Coleman) troubleshooting units, and was told in the past that 16 degrees is the normal cooling cycle. Even the RV Technical Institute (RVTI) Level 1 training program indicates 16 degrees is normal, and I have not heard any upgrades to that specific point. I have tested a few A/C’s with an anemometer and found that to be the range.

However, when I received the following comment it made me curious to see what the techs at Dometic and Airxcel had to say. This came from John and was the comment that really got me scratching behind my ears:

“The roof air conditioner can only condition or cool the air in your coach by 16 degrees.” I thought this was curiously specific and wondered where the number came from. In AZ late spring (100F outside) I got 27F drop. Today I asked ChatGPT 3.5 the following: “What is the maximum temperature reduction of a rooftop RV air conditioner?” The response was: “As of my last update in September 2021, rooftop RV air conditioners typically have a maximum temperature reduction capability of around 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit (11 to 17 degrees Celsius) from the outside ambient temperature.” I asked for sources, and the response included, “It is commonly known in the RV community and can be found in various RV-related forums, user manuals of RV air conditioners, and expert articles.” This helps to explain the discrepancy. Still curious where that 16F came from.

What do the air conditioner experts have to say

So I sent up my Batman Beacon and was surprised it still worked! I got the first response from Dometic:

On average, our rooftop units drop the temperature around 18-20 degrees F between the inside return air and cold air discharge. Now, this is at 50% humidity. The more dry the environment, the better the split difference (I’ve heard of them producing a 30+ degree difference in really dry conditions); the higher the humidity, the less of a split difference.

So, a customer could be camping in Arizona and get a 27 degree difference between the return and discharge. That same customer packs up and travels from Arizona down to Florida (where it is normally very humid), and suddenly now they are only getting a 15 degree split. This is considered normal.

Keep in mind, these temp readings would be DIRECTLY off the bottom of the AC, and if the cold air has to travel through ducting, the cold air could diminish via the heat gain in the ducting.

Personally, I would say any AC producing less than 15 degree split (again, when taking temps directly off the bottom of the AC) would be considered faulty and need replaced.

Then came the response from Airxcel:

High pressure AC systems typically will have the same characteristics. This is true of RV AC’s as well as residential systems.

The AC is designed to have a 16 to 22 degree drop from what is drawn in through the filters to what is coming out of the closest register.

How well it cools the application will depend on several factors (some listed below)…

Grade of insulation used in the application How many windows exposed to sun/heat Heat generating equipment inside the application Amount of bodies generating heat inside the application Humidity



These are all small pieces of what is called the heat load.

If an AC capacity is closely matched to the heat load, it will perform very well in most conditions.

When you have excessive heat loss in a coach, the AC will struggle as the heat is getting into the coach faster than it can be removed.

As the AC runs through a cycle (cycle = amount of air pulled through the AC and conditioned equal to the calculated amount of air in the coach space), the temperature in the coach drops. This would then drop the temperature of the air coming out of the AC.

Examples:

Temps before cycle Outdoor = 95°F Indoor = 80°F Supply air from AC = 60° Temps at next cycle Outdoor = 95° Indoor = 75° Supply air from AC = 55° Temps at next cycle Outdoor = 95°F Indoor = 70°F Supply air from AC = 50°F



As the cycle continues the temperature should continue to come down if there is no significant heat loss.

When the customer is in the shade, they have removed a lot of the heat load by removing the direct sunlight.

This old dog learned some new tricks

So I guess the 16 degrees I have been using was a minimum drop that should be expected depending on the factors listed. I guess an old dog can learn a few new tricks.

