Seeing more and more RV roofs ‘ballooning’ during travel

I’m concerned because at our shop we keep seeing a bunch of RVs coming in with damaged roof membranes and roof ‘ballooning.’ I’m also seeing a bunch of Facebook posts from other owners with this same issue.

From what I can tell, more RV roofs are ballooning because the roof glue is failing to adhere and is not holding the TPO roof material in place.

The issue is mostly at the front cap because, while in motion, the unit air is coming up under the trailer and fifth wheel front caps and causing the roof membrane to balloon up. (Now this could be another issue?)

Today in the shop we are working on a 2022 Grand Design Reflection 260RD where the roof membrane surface started lifting in travel! I’ll show you what it looks like on the road, before photos of the roof, and what we do to fix this issue.

This is NOT only a Grand Design problem either. I’ll touch on why we’re seeing more and more of this each day.

If you’re able to check your roof yourself, I would do so as soon as possible.

If you are not able to inspect it, I would contact your local dealership or repair shop and double-check that everything is secure and see if there is a second molding in place on the roof.

I hope you take my recommendation seriously and check it soon as you can.

##RVDT2145