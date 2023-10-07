RV tech writes: ‘Of all the dealerships I’ve worked for, not one was honest’

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs (we asked you to submit your stories here). We’ll tell you all: the best, the good, the bad and the ugly. At the end of this article, you’ll find a place to submit your own comments. I encourage you to do so.

Keep in mind, we typically only present one side of the story in most of these. Also, any remarks about service centers and mobile techs mentioned are the opinions of our readers and not necessarily RVtravel.com.

Here’s what you had to say:

RV tech writes: “Not one dealership I worked for was honest”

Neal E. discloses some dealers’ shady sales practices and the pay rate that causes techs to cut corners. He shares: “I’ve been in the RV maintenance industry since 1988. I started out as a tech. Then, I was a customer service/service writer, warranty clerk, and service manager, and eventually owned and operated my own mobile RV repair business. I can tell you, of all the dealerships I’ve worked for, not one was honest. The sales department is there to take your money… with a smile on their face. I worked for [a company in] San Jose for a few years. They lied on their sales invoices and didn’t pay their DMV fees.

“Back then Fleetwood ruled the roost. They made several different levels of quality. And when it comes to warranty, all of them look for reasons to deny the claims. The dealerships started paying ‘flat rate’ to their techs. That screwed them. They (I) lost pay when trying to do a good repair. So you end up cutting corners.

“And those of you with ANYTHING from Forest River… Good luck! The worst level of workmanship I’ve ever seen. And they deny everything. The manufacturers can’t wait for a dealer to touch something. Because after that, they wash their hands of any more coverage. There have been dozens of RV makers that have folded because they make crap.”

The problem is purely workmanship

Gary R. sees so much wrong with the workmanship in his RV but not the materials. “General RV in Tampa is the worst. We ordered a Fleetwood at the 2021 Tampa RV Show from a Sales Rep based in Jacksonville and picked it up there. However, we took it to Tampa twice and will NEVER step foot in that door again. Instead, I do all the work myself or I take it to General RV in Ocala, which is another 1.5 hours away from our house. There is no doubt that the so-called ‘Service Advisor’ is there to keep the dealer from making repairs under warranty. I am ashamed to even tell people my story.

“Also… the quality of workmanship of our Fleetwood Fortis is simply terrible, I will never buy a Fleetwood or anything that REV Group builds again. Example: Half of the staples and screws in the interior are not functional, the wiring is a joke, the spray foam that is supposed to seal holes is only approximately 70% filled, etc… It isn’t the material (well… at least in this note). The problem it is purely workmanship. They have ZERO quality control. I dare any executive at Fleetwood to crawl under a cabinet and say otherwise.”

Had to pay out of pocket and then request payment from Jayco—but then was double charged and RV was “bumped” in service

Branden C. had an ongoing saga of bad experiences getting his RV fixed. He writes, “Bought my 2017 Jayco brand-new off the lot on a summer-end special in September. The camper was still winterized from the factory so I did not use the water during the one trip I took that fall. Went camping the first week of May the following year and tried to use the water for the first time. The second I turned on the pump my whole bathroom flooded and my kitchen sink leaked. Called Camping World to set up warranty service and they said they didn’t have any openings to service until November!

“I decided to go camping anyway and avoided using the plumbing in the camper. Went camping a couple of times throughout the summer and never really had any large issues, just small things like crooked cupboard doors and stripped screws. Also, the hinge on the main door was not straight so it requires constant pressure to get it to open or closed, and it squeaks. November comes around and I brought the camper in for service.

“They did a full inspection while it was in the shop and said that they also found a leak in the stove and it would need a new one that they had to order. I had to pay out of pocket for all the plumbing repairs and then request reimbursement from Jayco. It took about three months to get.

Stove arrived in January; they could install it in May

“In January, Camping World called to tell me my stove had arrived and they had an opening in May to swap it out. So May comes around and I drop the camper off. The next day I get a call that my camper is ready to be picked up. I get there to find my camper on a stack of blocks holding the tongue up and nothing touched on the stove.

“They claimed they had no record of a leak on the stove and the camper arrived without the jack. Pissed off, I storm out to the truck and grabbed my receipt from the last service showing that they said it needed a stove. As I am digging through my glove box looking for the receipt I see my jack lying under the camper, bent. So I brought the receipt and jack inside and slammed them on the counter. After going to the back room, the manager comes back out and claims he had made a mistake and was looking at the wrong service ticket even though my name was clearly on the top. He also said he found out one of the techs ‘bumped’ into my hitch while moving another camper and ripped the jack off, but they would fix it for free if I just left it there one more night.

Got billed for parts and labor

“Irate, I stormed out and went home to have a drink. The next day I go to pick my camper up and it looks like the work was actually completed. So I go inside to get the keys for my hitch lock and they hand me a bill for the parts and labor for the stove and jack. I told them this was supposed to be warranty work for the stove that I had already paid for and the jack was their fault so I was not paying.

“They insisted I owed them for the work as the work was completed after the warranty expired. So I left and left the camper there. After about two months and numerous calls to their corporate offices, they finally agreed to honor their word and cover the repairs. Never buying from them again. From now on I’m doing all repairs myself. I only went to them to begin with because I had a warranty.”

Offered a $50 gift certificate but only after writing a five-star review!

Doug P. could get a $50 gift card if he wrote a five-star review! He writes, “Screwed by Camping World of Panama City. Liars and thieves. Nothing went how it was supposed to, had to change salesmen in the middle of the deal. Of course, the second one didn’t know anything about what the first one had agreed to. The salesman said he was giving me a $50 in-store gift card but I had to leave him a five-star review before I could get it. It was just one thing after another that either changed from the first salesman or was fabricated altogether.

“I have also dealt with Camping World in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. They were rude and unconcerned and did not care what I needed at all. Do not waste your time or money dealing with these used car salesmen. As far as I’m concerned, I will not be returning to any Camping World anywhere.”

Editor’s note

Note from RVtravel.com: If hiring a mobile tech, a small or mega service center, make sure that they are experienced in the issue and have insurance in case something goes wrong. Also, check their warranty policy on the work they perform. Check reviews too and read between the lines—if the review sounds way too good to be true it might be. Compare with several reviews and not just the ones on their website.

