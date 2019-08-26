RV shipments continue their decline

The RV Industry Association’s July survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments ended the month with 28,044 wholesale shipments, a decrease of 23.2% from the 36,525 units shipped last July.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 25,002 units for the month, a decrease of 23.9% compared to last July’s total of 32,835 units. Motorhomes finished the month with 3,042 units, down 17.6% compared to the July 2018 total of 3,690 units.

Through July, RV shipments have reached 244,625 units, down 20.6% from the 308,113 units at this point in 2018. Shipments in 2018 dipped 4.1% from the previous year.

Companies such as Elkhart-based Thor Industries Inc. have slashed production and cut back the work week to slow the pace of production. Economists looking for signs of a recession have typically held declining RV shipments as a strong warning of a contracting U.S. economy.

