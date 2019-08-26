Do you leave your porch light on?

By Bob Difley

I admit to being grumpy when RVers diminish my camping experience, like playing the TV too loud, building a smoky campfire and allowing the smoke to blow into my campsite (and in any open windows), but especially leaving the porch light (and other outside lights) on when they are not outside to enjoy them, maybe thinking they are providing an enjoyable light show for their neighbors.

It’s a common practice for many RVers to leave their porch lights on when away from their RV, especially if they intend to return after dark and want to see where they are going. I suppose that many think it will also keep would-be thieves away.

But I think it does the opposite. It notifies the nefarious that there is no one home and therefore an easy break-in target. So leaving your light on is not necessarily a good safety measure.

Secondly, thieves do not usually roam around campgrounds or boondocking areas looking for targets, so providing you take other security measures, like locking your door, not leaving loose items outside, chaining up portable generators, etc., should be enough security.

But to feel even more secure – and safe when you return in the dark – install a motion-sensing porch light in place of your stock light, which will turn on if someone approaches your rig. This will be more startling and more of a deterrent, and still provide the light you need to see. You can find motion-sensing porch lights on Amazon – and they are easy to install.

I’m sure many other RVers – including myself – would much rather see the night sky full of stars than a bright light shining in their bedroom window. And not leaving these lights on will also prolong your battery power if you are camping without hookups, saving your electricity for when you really need it.

Does this just make me curmudgeonly or do others feel the same way? Add your thoughts below.

