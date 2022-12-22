RV shipments drop more than half in November

It may “look at lot like Christmas,” to many of us but it’s likely not too merry in the RV capital of Elkhart, Indiana as demand for RVs continues to decline, and in the case of last month, sharply.

Results for the RV Industry Association’s November 2022 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 24,445 units, a decrease of more than half — 50.4% — compared to the 49,285 units shipped in November 2021. Through November, RV shipments are down 15.6% compared to the same point last year with 472,691 wholesale shipments.

“RV shipments are continuing to normalize off of last year’s record numbers and 2022 is looking to be the third highest year for RV shipments,” said RV Industry Association President & CEO Craig Kirby, spinning a positive message over not-so-positive statistics.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month down 53.5% against last November with 20,502 shipments. Motorhomes finished the month down 24.7% compared to the same month last year with 3,943 units.