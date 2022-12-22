RV Daily Tips. Thursday, December 22, 2022

Issue 2019

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“There are three stages of man: he believes in Santa Claus; he does not believe in Santa Claus; he is Santa Claus.” —Bob Phillips

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Re-Gifting Day!

On this day in history: 1937 – The Lincoln Tunnel opens to traffic in New York City.

Tip of the Day

9 ways to use pencils (no writing involved)

By Gail Marsh

You probably have at least two or three pencils in your RV at any given time. You may use them to jot a note or add an item to your grocery list. But did you know that the lowly pencil can do so much more than that? It’s true! Here are some unusual and useful ways to use them at home and in your RV (no writing involved).

Needle keeper

When we travel, I take along a very small sewing repair kit. If I need to replace a button or make another fabric fix, I use a pencil eraser for my pin cushion. It works like a charm!

Toothpaste roller

Use a pencil to get the very last bit of toothpaste from the tube. Place the pencil perpendicular to the end of the tube. Press the pencil as you roll it toward the top of the tube and voila!

Continue reading

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors and writers as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

RV manufacturer said installing Wi-Fi booster would void warranty. What?!

Dear Dave,

I contacted Heartland about adding a Wi-Fi booster antenna to my RV and they said it would void my warranty. I would appreciate any installation suggestions. Thanks. —Bob, ’22 Heartland TR 251 BH

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Camping and ticks: What RVers need to know

By Cheri Sicard

Slim Potatohead, one of my favorite outdoors vloggers, returns with an important video that all campers and RVers should definitely watch. It concerns camping and ticks. For such a small creature, ticks can inspire a whole of anxiety!

Click here to watch

Camping is a “piece of cake” and you’ll “sleep like a log” when you’re not “roughing it”

By Gail Marsh

So many idioms, so little time! Did you know that the English language has more than 25,000 idioms? That’s right, 25,000! … It stands to reason that camping has contributed to the great number of idioms in today’s language. Let’s take a look at just a few.

Collapsible salad spinner is perfect for RV kitchen

Salad spinners tend to take up a lot of precious, limited RV kitchen space. This Prepworks spinner folds down almost flat, so you can keep it nice and organized. It’s got an easy-to-use crank handle, which quickly dries lettuce or other veggies. You can use the nicely designed outer bowl as a serving dish, so you’ve got two in one, and it’s dishwasher safe for easy cleanup! Learn more or order.

Reader poll

What beverage do you drink the most amount of each day?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Insurance awareness for motorhomers with toads

If you have a motorhome and are towing a car (toad), you must have a policy that covers both car and motorhome. If you are in an accident, most likely both will be damaged. If you have policies with two insurance companies, you are looking at two deductibles and two claims. You are also liable if your car breaks loose from the motorhome and goes off on its own. Claims will be filed by drivers of other vehicles yours has hit, as well as property owners that have sustained damage caused by your errant car. These claims will most likely be against the liability portion of your RV insurance. Your motorhome insurance does not automatically extend to the car you are towing. This is why you should carry liability coverage on both your motorhome and towed vehicle. From “So, You Want To Be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised].” Available on Amazon.

On this day last year…

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

We actually said “OMG!” out loud when we saw these. How funny! We bet you know someone who would get a kick out of these…

Website of the day

25 Best Places to Go for New Year’s Eve

2023 is just around the corner—Do you have plans to ring in the New Year? If you’re in or near any of these cities, perhaps a celebration is in order!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 8 percent have been reading the RVtravel.com newsletter(s) since we began back in 2001. Additionally, 23 percent have been reading for 10 years or longer. Thank you!

• 77 percent say they wish Facebook would go away and never come back!

• 57 percent of men say they never wear cologne or aftershave.

Recipe of the Day

Baked Ham With Honey Apricot Glaze

by Kathy Murray from San Antonio, TX

Your holiday meal will be a little sweeter with this baked ham. The orange and apricot glaze is fantastic! Sweet citrus flavor shines bright. It’s the perfect complement to the savory ham. We suggest doubling the glaze to have enough to pour over each slice when plated.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The world’s tallest cut Christmas tree was 221 feet tall and was displayed just north of downtown Seattle at the then-brand-new Northgate Shopping Center in 1950. That’s one tall tree!

*What does the French word “Cahute” mean and what does it have to do with us? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

Wrong holiday but it’s too cute not to share!

“Odie our Pom was a good sport with costumes, so Halloween was his time to shine.” —John McGrew

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

If you want to have a wonderful day, send $10, $50 or $100 to a local food bank. We have just heard on the news that donations to Food Lifeline (a member of Feeding America) are down 75% this year. Millions of our fellow citizens, including little kids, are going hungry. If you have ever considered donating, now is the time. If you contribute regularly, thank you! You will feel so good if you contribute — helping people less fortunate than you go to bed without the pain of an empty stomach. Find a local food bank here.

Leave here with a laugh

A couple were Christmas shopping. The shopping center was packed and as the wife walked through one of the malls she was surprised when she looked around to find that her husband was nowhere to be seen. She was quite upset because they had a lot to do. She became so worried that she called him on her cell phone to ask him where he was. In a quiet voice he said, “Do you remember the jewelers we went into about five years ago where you fell in love with that diamond necklace that we couldn’t afford, and I told you that I would get it for you one day?” The wife choked up and started to cry and said, “Yes, I do remember that shop.” He replied, “Well, I’m in the bar next door.”

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Share RVtravel.com on your own blog or website

How would you like more readers for your website or blog without spending a penny? Consider sharing the articles from RVtravel.com there simply by inserting one piece of code, one time (we’ll even do it for you). In return, we will tell our huge audience about your blog or website, which we guarantee will bring you new readers. And best of all, no money is exchanged! Learn more

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.