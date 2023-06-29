RV Daily Tips. Thursday, June 29, 2023

Issue 2154

Today’s thought

“A purpose of human life, no matter who is controlling it, is to love whoever is around to be loved.” ―Kurt Vonnegut

Today is National Waffle Iron Day!

On this day in history: 1938 – Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado, and Olympic National Park, Washington, are founded.

Tip of the Day

Readers say these are the worst types of roads to drive in America. We offer tips

By Nanci Dixon

Awhile ago we asked our readers “What kind of roads do you dread driving down the most?” Of those who voted in our poll, the highest percentage answered that they dread driving down icy/snowy roads the most, followed by city/urban roads, windy (twisty) roads through mountains, dirt roads and, finally, flat boring roads. We weren’t surprised that most people dislike icy and snowy roads the most – winter driving, particularly driving on ice or snow, can white-knuckle even the calmest driver. Below, our readers discuss the worst types of roads to drive in America.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

RV’s water heater doesn’t get water hot on LP but does on 120 volts. Why?

Dear Dave,

My Suburban water heater (16 gallons) works, but when it uses propane, the hot water isn’t nearly as hot as it is when heated using 120 volts. Is there a way to increase the water temperature when using propane? Thank you in advance. —Terry, 2018 Arctic Fox 29-5T

RV Tours

A modern classic: Riverside RV Retro 171DRD travel trailer tour

By Cheri Sicard

Josh the RV Nerd is back to give us a tour of a travel trailer that might look retro but is actually brand-new, the Riverside RV Retro 171DRD.

What is retro about this RV, and what I like most about it, is its simplicity. No slides. No fancy doodads. It’s just a simple, basic trailer that will serve a couple’s camping needs well.

Video of the day

Top 5 things to do in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

By Cheri Sicard

Its close proximity to multiple towns makes the Great Smoky Mountains National Park the most visited U.S. National Park. But don’t let the crowds scare you off. There are lots of things to do in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park year-round, such as hiking through the luscious forests, splashing in the waterfalls, or standing at the edge of the most spectacular overlooks on the East Coast.

Two incredible vintage Airstreams that were NOT made of aluminum

By Paul Lacitinola, Vintage Camper Trailers Magazine

The admiration of all things vintage is the founding principle of The Gulley Museum Collection. The owners, David and Mary Gulley, collect everything from travel trailers to automobiles and all sorts of interesting stuff in between. They have always believed in preserving the originality of their acquired pieces. Their appreciation for vintage trailers began with vintage Airstreams many years ago. Continue reading.

Reader poll

Do you or your partner use a sleep apnea (CPAP) machine?

Quick Tip

Trailer towing? Remember “gross weight” is more than just the trailer

Your pickup or other tow vehicle has set limits as to how much weight it can handle. Typically the number to watch for is gross combined weight rating or gross combination weight rating (GCWR). That’s not limited to the weight of the tow vehicle, the trailer, and the stuff you’ve “stuffed” in the trailer. It also includes passengers and all that stuff you’ve got in the truck bed. It’s always a good idea to run your tow vehicle and trailer “over the scales” to ensure you’re not overloaded!

Website of the day

Mesa Verde National Park Itinerary

Since today is the day Mesa Verde National Park was founded, we liked the idea of featuring this perfect 3-day Itinerary for the park and surrounding areas. Even if you don’t follow it exactly, it still has great info and not-to-miss sights.

Recent poll: Have you formed long-lasting relationships through RVing?

Recipe of the Day

Bacon Onion Tomato Pie

by Lolly St John from Concord, CA

If you grew up in the South, you most likely have had a version of tomato pie in the summer. This bacon onion tomato pie is full of fresh, sweet tomatoes. Onions in the filling and green onions sprinkled on top add a nice flavor. Bacon mixed with cheese and mayonnaise add the perfect savory flavor to the pie. A crushed cracker topping is buttery and adds a little crunch. Sweet, smoky, and savory, the flavors remind us of a BLT. A delicious pie to use summer tomatoes.

Trivia

49 feet beneath Paris’ famous Louvre Museum, you’ll find a secret laboratory. Well, it’s not so secret now that you know about it… The laboratory contains a particle accelerator known as The Accélérateur Grand Louvre d’analyse élémentaire, the only particle accelerator in the world whose use is devoted to the analysis of cultural artifacts. The researchers use the machine to analyze the material content of artifacts of items within the Louvre. This helps to accurately assess their composition and verify their authenticity.

*Where (location-wise, not body-wise) are you most likely to get bit by a tick? You will be surprised!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Rylie is a five-year-old Golden who loves to be outdoors especially when we are camping. This pic shows her waiting for the rain to stop.” —Glenn Halpin

