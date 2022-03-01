New RV shipments now projected to slow as year progresses

The RV Industry Association is still bullish on the number of units it will sell in 2022. It pulled back a bit from early projections that it would again top 600,000 shipped units.

The group’s latest projects show the industry might just miss the 600,000 benchmark it surpassed in 2021. The spring edition of RV RoadSigns, the quarterly industry forecast, now projects a total of between 578,000 and 603,300 RV units will be produced and shipped to dealers in 2022. The RV Industry Association said it expects the total to be about 591,100.

New RV shipment numbers drop

That would be a 1.5 percent drop from the 2021 shipment total.

“Our forecast shows another very strong year for the RV industry which is being driven by continued consumer demand and inventory restocking at dealerships across North America after a record-breaking 2021,” said RVIA President and CEO Craig Kirby. “Despite the economy as a whole facing headwinds with continued supply chain issues and rising inflation, RV manufacturers and suppliers are well-positioned to meet the ongoing demand for RVs as consumers continue to desire ways to get out and experience an active outdoor lifestyle.”

Despite the lowered projection, RV manufacturers appear to be off to a fast start for 2022. January shipments were up 16 percent from the previous January. RVIA officials said some of that early activity was due to restocking dealer lots, and they expected the pace of growth to slow as the year progresses.