Tuesday, March 1, 2022

VIDEO: Woman’s new RV turns into a nightmare

By RV Travel
The thought of enjoying retirement by striking out on the open road would appeal to many people, but a central Arkansas woman said that dream turned into a nightmare. Drendia Travers located and purchased her home-on-the-go at Gander RV on August 30, a brand-new 2021 fifth-wheel trailer. And there it sat for five months.

Sales documents, reported KARK-TV, show that the new trailer cost $57,300. Other add-ons, like gap, paint protection, and so on, brought the total of her loan up to $72,156. She traded in her older RV, which had a value of $22,500, plus $7,041 in state fees. Altogether, the purchase exceeded $100,000. Five months after her purchase, Travers said the RV has only left a trail of memories – but not the good kind – and five $500 monthly payments.

“It’s never left the lot,” she explained. “I’ve never taken possession of the trailer. I don’t even have the keys.”

What happened? How did the ordeal end? Click the video to find out.

Previous articleRV Daily Tips. Tuesday, March 1, 2022

