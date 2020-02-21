Curious low-cost RV short stops in Yuma

By Julianne G. Crane



The Camel Farm is an unpretentious, highly enjoyable discovery tucked away in agricultural land south of Yuma, Arizona. This family-owned animal sanctuary is doing an amazing job looking after abandoned animals.

In addition to camels, there are more than 25 species to see (many you can pet), including zeedonks (zebra-donkey mix), donkeys, baby goats, water buffalo, an ostrich or two.

They also sell amazing Medjool dates that are grown on the Camel Farm. They use “no pesticides, herbicides, chemical fertilizers or preservatives.” Check out the Farm Gift Shop.

Where: 15672 S. Avenue 1E, Yuma, AZ 85365

At the corner of Avenue 1E and County Road 16.

Call 928-920-5726 or 928-920-7281.

Hours: Oct-May – Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

During the hottest months of the year (June – Sept.), they operate on a reduced schedule. Please call ahead during these months to see when the farm will be open.

Admission is $8 age 13-54; $6 age 55+; $5 age 3-12; free under 3.

The Peanut Patch has been around in one form or another since the mid-70s. They strive to keep their “products fresh. The items that are made in the store are made from the finest products with lots of TLC.”

The shop offers peanuts, fudge, ice cream, nuts and seeds, candy and gift items. If you are around on a Tuesday or Friday morning, stop over for a free tour at 10 a.m. during February and March.

Where: 4322 E. Country 13th St.

Yuma, AZ 85365

1-800-USA-PNUT

Hours: Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Yuma Swap Meet “is the biggest, best and most original” swap meet in the area. Hundreds of vendors are selling, and 1,000s of shoppers visit every weekend during the busy winter tourist season. Free live music. And amazing, juicy, bacon-wrapped hot dogs. (Worth the trip alone.)

In operation since the early 1960s, there are bargains on a huge variety of items. Each year it seems to grow bigger. There is always lots of local flavor. On one visit we picked up fresh produce, clothing and hand-made tortillas. In addition there is a typical swap meet section with colorful vendors selling everything from used tools to baby furniture.

Where: Corner of 4th Ave and 40th Street

October – March: Fri.–Sun., 6 a.m.–5 p.m.

April – Sept.: Sat. and Sun., 6 a.m.–2 p.m.

Admission: Free (with online coupon) to $5.

Call: 928-726-4655

Free parking in big dirt field. Enough space for RVs, but would suggest using your toad.

