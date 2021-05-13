Small museums make for awesome family RV Short Stops

By Julianne G. Crane

Small museums, like the Idaho Museum of Natural History, often offer a lot to families. They frequently don’t overwhelm children with their physical size. Also, many feature awesome areas where kids can experiment and learn through interactive exhibits.

Idaho’s natural history museum strives to provide: “Discovery through world-class, science-based programming that highlights the incredible life, earth, and anthropology collections.”

“This is Idaho”

Opening May 29, This is Idaho “explores the wild mosaic of mountains, rivers, and plains offering majestic beauty and scattered resources that shape all who live” in Idaho. The exhibit explores what makes Idaho’s land unique. Museum experts and collections “reveal how the Gem State is a special place in America.”

This exhibit “is a very good exhibit for RVers,” says museum staffer Theresa. “It deals with all the bio-regions of Idaho and delves into geology, anthropology and archeology.”

“Ice Age” exhibit

Children flock to The Ice Age exhibit. It “explores the wonders of the large prehistoric animals that roamed the Snake River Plains” in Idaho, according to museum staff.

Visitors “encounter the short-faced bear, saber tooth cats, Bison latifrons, and a giant ground sloth.” And they’ll marvel at “the Helicoprion sharks which lived more than 230 million years ago and were found in Idaho.” Young ones learn about how Native Americans would hunt with the atlatl and dart.

Idaho Museum of Natural History

Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus in Building #1

698 E Dillon St., Pocatello, ID 83201

(208) 282-3168

Gallery is closed until May 28.

URL: isu.edu/imnh

Hours: Monday: Closed. Tuesday-Friday: 12 – 5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday: 12 – 5 p.m.

Cost: Adult (18+): $7; Senior (60+): $5; Youth (4-17): $3; Children 3 and under: Free. Active Military & Veterans: 20% Discount (with ID).

Ample complimentary parking for RVs is available in the General Parking Lot 01. For an excellent map on how to get to the museum’s parking lot from I-15, click here.

Writer’s Note: There is still ample reason to be cautious during the upcoming summer travel season. RV Short Stops continues to highlight places that can be safely experienced.

— Julianne G. Crane

