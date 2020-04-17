RV Short Stops: Visit America’s treasures “virtually” during National Park Week

By Julianne G. Crane

Each April, National Park Week is set aside for America to celebrate our national treasures. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, April 18-26, 2020, is still a time for families to dream about hiking amazing trails and camping in the shadow of majestic mountains; reading about courage in America’s history and culture; and planning ways to volunteer and help out.

People from the National Park Service and National Parks Foundation across the country are still hosting a variety of special programs and events – however, this time virtually with a focus on digital experiences. Each day during National Park Week highlights different ways everyone can enjoy our national parks.

As a reminder, during this unusual time of social distancing, the National Park Service is “modifying its operations on a park-by-park basis in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health authorities.”

“While most facilities and events are closed or canceled, outdoor spaces in some parks remain accessible to the public. Before visiting, please check with individual parks regarding changes to park operations. If you choose to visit a national park, please ensure that you follow CDC and state and local guidelines to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and practice Leave No Trace principles. Updates about the NPS response, including safety information, are posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

