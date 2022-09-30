Friday, September 30, 2022

RV Short Stops: Spooky in Savannah

By Julianne G. Crane
Old cemeteries, ghosts and gravestones populate Savannah. (stayinsavannah.com)

Halloween is the perfect time to be Spooky in Savannah (GA) with its Spanish moss, abundance of cemeteries, and haunted antebellum houses.

“With Savannah’s long history, it is no wonder the city has her fair share of ghosts and ghost stories. Savannah has thousands of eerie tales to tell,” according to the Savannah Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Spooky in Savannah

Ghosts & Gravestones Tours are always fun. (trustedtours.com)

When visiting one of America’s Most Haunted Cities, it’s almost mandatory to take at least one of the dozens of ghosts tours. On one stopover, we hopped aboard the Trolley of the Doomed for the “Ghosts and Gravestones” tour. It was fun and entertaining, and it was packed. Click here to check out a few of the many walking tours of the ‘haunted’ hangouts in this beautiful port town.

Traveling with youngsters

If you are traveling with a young family, try the “Savannah Ghosts and Ghouls Tour” by Ghost City Tours, says Savannah.com. Every child under 12 receives a treat basket on a tour.  Oct. 26 – Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Prices vary by age.

Poppell Farms’ Annual Corn Maze and Haunted Forest in south Georgia.

Not too far from Savannah is Poppell Farms, site of the “13th Annual Corn Maze and Haunted Forest”. Activities include a 10-acre maze, cow train rides, hayrides, and haunted trail.

Call 912-586-2215 or go online to poppellfarms.com for more information about the 30-some activities to do and see on this working farm in Odum, Georgia.

RV campgrounds

Rivers End Campground (Savannah.com)

For those of us who love the culture of Savannah, but want to sleep in our own beds, there are a number of nearby camping locations for your Spooky in Savannah stay.

For more ideas on what to do in Savannah, click on an updated “Historic Savannah is a Snowbird’s Perfect RV Short Stop.”

Julianne G. Crane
For more RV lifestyle articles by Julianne G. Crane, go to RVWheelLife.com.

