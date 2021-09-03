Friday, September 3, 2021
Friday, September 3, 2021
“Trailing of the Sheep” Autumn Festival in Sun Valley, Idaho

By Julianne G. Crane
Annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival in the Wood River Valley of Idaho. (Michael Edminster/Trailing of the Sheep)

Trailing of the Sheep Festival in the Sun Valley area of Idaho, October 6-10, 2021, is a perfect autumn RV destination.

Blessing of the sheep during October festival in Ketchum, Id. (Terry Sanders/Trailing of the Sheep)

The annual “trailing” of sheep from their high summer pastures south to winter grazing is part of Idaho’s living history. The five-day festival highlights the people, arts, culture and traditions of sheepherding in Idaho and the West, according to Laura Musbach Drake, festival director. There are nonstop activities across multiple venues. Offerings include folk arts, a Sheep Folklife Fair and lamb culinary surprises. Look for numerous classes and workshops, music, dancing, storytelling and championship Sheepdog Trials.  One of the highlights is the “always entertaining” Big Sheep Parade with “1,500 sheep hoofing it down Main Street in Ketchum.”

For more information

Trailing of the Sheep Festival
Hailey, Idaho
(208) 720-0585
TrailingoftheSheep.org/

For parks, trails and gardens in Hailey click here. Dress for the weather and elevation of 5,000-6,000 feet. According to the festival website, nearby RV camping possibilities include:

Vendor at ‘Trailing of Sheep Festival’ in Hailey, Idaho. (Carol Waller/Trailing of the Sheep)

Lions Park
Bullion St. West
Hailey, ID
No hookups or services, dry camping near the Big Wood River, nature reserve with trails. If you are self-contained, you’ll be happy here. At the four-way stop in center of town.

Meadows RV Park
13 Broadway Run, Hwy 75, 2 Miles S. of Ketchum
Ketchum, ID 83340
themeadowsinketchum.com/rv/
Phone: (208) 726-5445

River Run Parking Lot
Ketchum, ID, at the base of River Run lifts just south of Ketchum
No hookups or services.  Dry camping in large skier parking lot. Easy bike access to everywhere.

Riverside RV Park & Campground
403 Broadford Road
Bellevue, ID 83313
Phone: (208) 788-2020

Valley Creek Motel and RV Park
62 Eva Falls Avenue
Stanley, ID 83278
www.visitsunvalley.com
Phone: (208) 774-3606

COVID Note: The Board of Directors of the Festival “is optimistically planning for a safe and enjoyable 2021 Festival.” To this end, they are following “current CDC guidelines with regards to wearing masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing while encouraging vaccinations from the COVID-19 virus.”

Writer’s Note: RV Short Stops continues to highlight places that can be safely experienced from the road or in an outdoor public space. Therefore, if you know of unique places, please let us know so we can feature them.

Julianne G. Crane
