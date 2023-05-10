Tuesday, May 9, 2023

How often should your RV suspension be lubed?

By Dustin Simpson
I wanted to share this as a reminder if you own a towable unit to check and see if you have wet bolts or grease Zerks on your RV suspension.

How often should your RV suspension be lubricated? Well, if your unit is so equipped, you should be lubricating the Zerk every 6 months or 6,000 miles. Keep in mind that there is a total of 14 grease Zerks, 7 on each side of a towable chassis with a MORryde CRE3000 system.

MORryde CRE3000
Damaged caused by not maintaining wet bolts, plus road conditions.
Example of not cleaning and lubricating shocks.

Keep in mind that there is a total of 16 grease Zerks, 8 on each side of a towable chassis with a Dexter E-Z Flex system.

Example of a standard suspension system on top and a Dexter E-Z Flex on the bottom.

Bushing installation video.

Example of a nylon bushing above vs. a bronze bushing below.
Examples of a standard shackle link and a thicker shackle link with wet bolts.

Typically, when a bolt won’t take grease, you can remedy the situation by jacking up the trailer by the frame, which unloads the axle, springs and bushing. Then, it should take grease pretty easily. I have one bolt on my unit that I always need to grease with this method. You may have to rotate the position of the bolt until it will take grease.

All of you with new trailers and 5th wheels that come with the wet bolts should immediately try to grease up the wet bolts before your first trip. If a bolt doesn’t take grease, you can rotate the bolt by turning it in the tightening direction.

Hopefully, this gives you some basic understanding and a quick reminder to lube your towable suspension.

Here are some related tools and products to help for DIY crew:

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
