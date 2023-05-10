How often should your RV suspension be lubed?

I wanted to share this as a reminder if you own a towable unit to check and see if you have wet bolts or grease Zerks on your RV suspension.

How often should your RV suspension be lubricated? Well, if your unit is so equipped, you should be lubricating the Zerk every 6 months or 6,000 miles. Keep in mind that there is a total of 14 grease Zerks, 7 on each side of a towable chassis with a MORryde CRE3000 system.

Keep in mind that there is a total of 16 grease Zerks, 8 on each side of a towable chassis with a Dexter E-Z Flex system.

Bushing installation video.

Typically, when a bolt won’t take grease, you can remedy the situation by jacking up the trailer by the frame, which unloads the axle, springs and bushing. Then, it should take grease pretty easily. I have one bolt on my unit that I always need to grease with this method. You may have to rotate the position of the bolt until it will take grease.

All of you with new trailers and 5th wheels that come with the wet bolts should immediately try to grease up the wet bolts before your first trip. If a bolt doesn’t take grease, you can rotate the bolt by turning it in the tightening direction.

Hopefully, this gives you some basic understanding and a quick reminder to lube your towable suspension.

Here are some related tools and products to help for DIY crew:

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

##RVDT2118