Video: How a typical RV suspension works, plus upgrades and benefits

With Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

In this “What’s In The Shop?” video, Zach takes you along to inspect a typical fifth wheel RV suspension system. He explains the typical suspension system and gives examples of suspension upgrades and the benefits of having them.

During this inspection, he found a worn shackle link that was almost broken. If this were to come loose during travel, it could cause serious damage to the unit and those behind you. You do not want this to happen to your RV!

The reason for the video is to show the vibration, shacking, bouncing and G-forces that come out on the typical RV’s suspension, frame and slide-outs.

Last week when we originally posted this video, five different owners messaged me after checking their suspension and had found major problems.

Let this be your reminder to check your suspension systems! Please help share this video so that others don’t end up on the side of the road or cause further damage to their rig.

