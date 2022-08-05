Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 45

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Friday, August 5, 2022



RVing Basics

What does the term “boondocking” mean?

It means camping outside a campground, usually for free, and relying on onboard water supplies and 12-volt DC power systems. Many RVers boondock for weeks and even months on end during the winter on public lands in the Southwest. They charge their rigs’ deep cycle batteries with solar panels or by cranking up the generator now and then. By conserving water and liquid waste, they can minimize trips to the dump stations. In some popular desert boondocking spots, a “Honey Wagon” will come by to empty the waste tanks for a reasonable fee.

OK, then what is dry camping?

Some RVers use the terms “boondocking” and “dry camping” interchangeably, while others distinguish dry camping as any time you spend the night without hookups, and boondocking as dry camping in the “boonies,” i.e., away from campgrounds, parking lots and rest areas.

What’s a Snowbird?

An RVer who follows the sun. In the West that means heading to the Southwest when it gets cold and rainy in the north. In the East, it means heading to Florida. In the Midwest, it probably means heading to the Gulf Coast. Some RVers even venture into Mexico.

Hold the door open, will ya?

Reader Cliff Thomson recommended this product and we think it's a great idea. He wrote: "We got tired of the hook breaking on our front door and on the front cargo door on our fifth wheel. So we bought two magnetic door holders from Amazon. Last week the door stayed open in a 35 mph wind. Since the magnet is spring-loaded a push will release it."

Quick Tips

Use a clear sewer elbow

I know it isn't very pleasant to view a stream of sewage, but a clear sewer elbow is very helpful in several ways. If you see a ton of toilet paper heading out it means the type you're using isn't being broken down properly and you can switch brands before a clog develops. You'll know when the tanks have finished emptying. When performing a black tank flush you can monitor the color of waste water and will know when the water runs clear that the tank is clean. Thanks to Ray Burr at loveyourrv.com.

Keep channel-lock pliers handy

Buy an old pair of channel-lock pliers at a yard sale and keep them in the utility compartment. Then you won’t have to remember to take them with you every time if you need to tighten the hose or unscrew a stuck sewer cap. They will rust so an occasional drop of lubricant helps. Buy a cheap cell phone belt carrier, use a hook-and-loop (Velcro) fastener, and hang your pliers from the compartment wall. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

TPMS valve stem tip

William M. reminds folks with tire pressure monitoring systems of this important fact: If you are using a TPMS that attaches to the valve stem, always replace the stems with all-metal ones. The extra, albeit small weight is enough to work a rubber stem to the point that it can break off or start leaking. —Thanks, William!

How to make sure you get the right replacement faucet

Need to replace a faucet in your RV? Best to remove the old one, then shop for the new. Some RV faucets have different spacing than “house” faucets and you need to ensure the less expensive (or greater featured-filled) ones from the “big box” store will fit.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Buy your last RV first. Research what works for you. Do you want a big class A RV with a lot of room and bling? Do you want a van RV that only fits a couple of people but can go anywhere? Do you want a class C with a lot of sleeping room? How will you use it? If you are boondocking will you need solar? Do you want a residential fridge? Floor plan? Chassis type? Gas/diesel? These are all considerations – but realize if you don’t do your homework and purchase an RV that in a short time doesn’t work for you, you may lose a bunch of money when you upgrade to what you really want.” —Stephen Thomas Lemnah

You must keep road flares in the RV for emergency

You should always have road flares in your RV in case of an emergency.

Random RV Thought

Periodically, check your RV's stock of flashlight batteries. Make sure you have a couple of flashlights aboard your RV at all times. They come in handy in campgrounds and can be lifesavers in emergencies. It's also a good idea to carry a battery-powered radio. Even better is a self-powered radio that operates after it is briefly hand-cranked.

