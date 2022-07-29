RV Tire Safety: Setting inflation pressure step-by-step

While I have posted a number of times on how I would set tire pressure, this topic seems to be a recurring question. So here is a slightly different approach to the answer where I use information on a specific example.

First off, you will need to adjust for your RV, your weights and your size tire. This should work for owners of motorhomes but not for towables or 5th wheel RVs. I will try and cover them in a couple of weeks, once I get some real weight information from a trailer/5th wheel owner.

So here is the question I got.

Sorry to bother you again, but I just realized I should have asked you about CIP (cold inflation pressure) and ambient temperatures. I was hoping to set my new tire pressures late this evening or early tomorrow morning when it cools down.

As I stated in my first email, we live in the California High Desert and the lowest temperatures we are going to see today, tonight or in the wee hours of the morning is a cool 75 degrees. If I remember correctly in one of your posts, you stated CIP of 65 – 70 degrees. I am sure folks in Arizona and Nevada have the same issue, where low temperatures may not get below the 80s or 90s in any 24-hour period for weeks, if not months.

Do we just apply the 2% per 10-degree formula when initially setting our tire pressures? Meaning a 90 psi would then be 91.8 @ 80 and 93.6 @ 90 degrees?

For us tonight and tomorrow morning:

90 @ 7 PM

83 @ 10 PM

75 @ 6 AM

79 @ 7 AM

Here are my numbers:

2018 Winnebago Vista 29VE

Class A

Two axles, dual rear wheels

Scale weights:

Total: 16,540 lbs.

Front: 5,620 lbs.

Rear: 10,940 lbs.

Goodyear G670 RV, 245/70R19.5G

Tire sidewall information:

Max. Load Single 4540 lbs @ 110 psi cold

Max. Load Dual 4410 lbs @ 110 psi cold

RV placard information:

GVWR: 18,000 lbs.

GAWR: FRT 7,000 lbs. 82 psi Single

RR 12,000 lbs. 82 psi Dual

Goodyear chart:

Goodyear Load/Inflation information for Unisteel G670 RV:

Max Speed 75 mph 80 85 90 95 100 105 110 S 3640 3740 3890 4080 (F) 4190 4335 4540 (G) D 3415 3515 3655 3970 (F) 4115 4265 4410 (G)

Again, thank you for the wealth of information and your incredible blog.

My reply