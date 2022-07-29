RV boo-boos – Florida wind blows ill for RVer

Imagine heading out on the highway with your almost-new—less than 500 miles on the clock—Class C. Your faithful toad car is pacing along behind. Life is good! Suddenly a gust of wind jets across your path. All sense of normalcy vanishes as your shiny motorhome departs the highway and disintegrates.

Aftermath photo says it all

Such was the story for Barbara M. “Traveling to a rally, while towing our trusty Saturn, a gust of wind caught our new Thor Freedom Elite with Mercedes diesel engine (less than 500 mi.) and rolled it over.” Rolled it over is perhaps an understatement. Take a look at the “aftermath” photo she sent us.

What happened involved a wind gust and what Barbara describes as “a slight over-correction of the steering wheel.” Lest you think there could be a fault assigned to the driver, she adds, “Basically no shoulders on this road. If you run off the road from one side to the other, you’re in the weeds!” Sure enough, a bird’s-eye-view from Google Maps clearly shows if you get in trouble on this stretch, you don’t have much of anywhere to go.

If the rubble left from the rollover is any indicator of the damage caused to the motorhome, how did the occupants come out? “Spent three days in the ICU, mostly for observation,” says Barbara. “How we survived this I will never know. No broken bones, just bumps and bruises and a nose stitched back on my face. Someone was looking out for us. 🙂 ” Nose stitched “back on my face”? Wow! All this from an errant wind!

No more Class C?

Looking back, Barbara reflects on a couple of matters. One was that of insurance. “[We] have the right insurance coverage. We could have gotten a replacement or pay off the loan. We chose pay off the loan,” she says. With the loan paid off, would you streak to the nearest RV dealer and get a new rig? Not for Barbara. “We rent from now on. But ONLY a Class A.”

It’s said it’s an ill wind that blows nobody good. In this case, it looks like this Florida gust qualifies for a sick one. Can’t see how anybody, other than the cleanup crew, might have profited.

Even if you don’t have a pickup to pull it off, if you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

##RVT1063