RV Tire Safety: Beware of tire advertising claims

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

I read this recently on an RV forum: “I am using Carlisle Radial Trail HD Trailer Tire … I think it is a good tire for my trailer. These tires have an added protection against the heat with built-in weathering and ozone protection. And with the summer months getting into their absolute hottest parts, this feature could be a nice addition to have in my trailer tires. Additionally, these tires have interconnected tread blocks that I find encouraging. See, this interconnected tread blocks ensure the tread will last for a longer time and that’s something I find it very intriguing.”

I have nothing against Carlisle. I do find the ability of copywriters to make features common to almost all tires sound unique and special. I do question the ability of anti-ozone waxes and oils to provide any “protection against heat” – and I consider that claim a serious stretch. I would love to see any test data that supported that claim.

Be a smart shopper and don’t fall for slick promotional claims. Ask to see the data and results from direct comparison tests. You will many times just get the sound of crickets.

Read more from Roger Marble on his blog at RVtiresafety.net or on RVtravel.com.

