Building an RV park: We had visitors!

By Machelle James

With our state beginning to open up again, we have been able to see our friends again! Living up here, out of the heat, has been truly a blessing to us. We have had more visitors these past two weeks and we love it! We have all been so isolated for so long that is was good to see our old friends.

We had a friend over that bought his first side x side, a Honda Talon. Of course we had to take him out and find new trails to ride. Watching him enjoy his new toy, figuring out how it drives, what it can do, how fast it can go, was pure joy for us to see. We found a family of wild horses and they were just STUNNING to see! Right up close and personal!

Having our campground so close to the trails is AWESOME! We can go for a dusk ride and watch the sunset, go for a morning ride and feel the cool breeze on our skin. This is truly paradise for us!

We have decided to become a Sponsor for Heber-Overgaard’s first UTV (utility task vehicle) event called Fire in the Sky, August 7-9. This event is named after the movie of the same name. It is about an alien abduction that happened in our town in the ’70s – hence the themed Alien event.

This event is aimed to off-roaders who want to take guided trails to see the area, ride in the tall pines and see landmarks and lakes. It is 50-100 miles depending on how far you want to go. There is also a Cornhole Tournament and giveaways; breakfast and dinner are included. Our local Cabin Bar & Grill will host this event at their restaurant. We will be there as this is our first sponsored event! If you are interested in this Alien Invasion, the registration is on Facebook and at Fireintheskyfunrun.com.

We also got our approval from the Fire Department for our burn permit. These guys were so cool to talk to and to walk the property with. Now we can finally burn our tree stumps in our fire pits.

Our next step is getting final approval from the Board of Supervisors on June 18th. In the meantime, we are getting our grading permit ready. We have to call our electrician this week to put together a plan for our campground’s electrical needs. How big of a transformer do we need or how many of them do we need? All these questions we need to have answered by a professional as we have NO idea how to do this.

Finally, next week we are painting the side deck on our house and our woodshed. I’ll have some before and after photos to show you next time.

Thank you for following our campground journey and, as always, See You in the Trees!

AJ, Machelle and Jenna

Machelle James and her husband, AJ, are building, from the ground up, a 15-acre RV park in Heber-Overgaard, Arizona, in the beautiful White Mountains 140 miles from Phoenix. Follow them on Facebook @ AJ’s Getaway RV Park or on Instagram at ajsgetawayrvpark.

