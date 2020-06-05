RV Daily Tips. Friday, June 5, 2020

Issue 1356

Today’s thought

“Stop acting so small. You are the universe in ecstatic motion.”― Rumi

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Veggie Burger Day!

Tip of the Day

Finding space for the traveling cat litter box

By Sandy Burns

Much has been written on the topic of traveling with dogs, but what about our feline friends? Most importantly, where do you find the space in your RV to store the litter box?

RVs aren’t known for having unused space, particularly nooks and crannies sized just right for a cat box. Many cat owners I know simply store it under the dining room table. But an ill-timed use of the box by your furry friend could quickly rob you of your appetite. Continue reading for several great ideas.

Should generators be allowed in National Park campgrounds?

Check out this short video of one incredibly rude camper’s noisy generator at Yellowstone National Park. Then tell us what you think in the comments below the article: Should generators be allowed in National Park campgrounds?

Quick Tip

Safer parking in parking lots

If you park your tow rig and trailer in a “normal” parking lot, you’re likely hanging out into the driving lane. When making a short stop in a lot, put “safety cones” out in the drive lane to make sure oncoming drivers really see the rig. Here are some collapsible safety cones at Amazon.com.

Random RV Thought

One reason to live in an RV and not a sticks-and-bricks home? The views out your windows! What might cost you a million dollars at a traditional home, you get for maybe $20 a night at a campground or free in the boondocks.

Website of the day

Short travel stories that will make you smile

These 25 stories will surely put a smile on your face (something that we all need right now). Give ’em a read and enjoy.

Trivia

In the last row of the U.S. Senate Chamber, there is a desk that is always stocked with candy. The candy-filled mahogany desk is close to often-used elevators on the Republican side. For more than 50 years, the desk has been filled with plenty of candy, enough to satisfy the needs of any and all sweet-toothed politicians.

*What state is the smallest? What state is the least populated? We told you in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Cameo doing her impression of Marilyn Monroe.” — Sue Gill

Leave here with a laugh

I’ve finally told my suitcases there will be no vacation this year. Now I’m dealing with the emotional baggage.

