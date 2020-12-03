RV Tire Safety: Tire valve core torque tool recommendation

By Roger Marble

I have mentioned valve cores in a number of posts, including offering some advice on how and why you should avoid over-tightening the core here. I have a tire valve core torque tool recommendation.

Last week, I learned about a low-cost tool that I feel I can endorse, as I purchased and tested this tool and was pleased with the results. This is essentially a “clicker” type torque tool. You tighten the valve core in a smooth twist and it will click and release when the core is tight.

Using my calibrated In-Oz (inch-ounce) torque wrench, I confirmed the Slime unit worked at 3.5 In-Oz, which is in the range of 2 – 5 In-Oz as specified by the The Tire & Rim Association (website not secure), the organization that publishes dimensional specifications for tires, wheels and valves as used world-wide.

It’s the Slime Part # 20178. I got mine at a local auto parts store, but I see it listed as available at a number of stores and online, including at Amazon.

