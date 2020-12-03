Reader mailboxes along the road

Here is another installment of Mailboxes along the Road — unique, funny, outrageous and/or otherwise creative mailboxes the readers of RVtravel.com have spotted while traveling North America in their RVs (and sometimes without their RVs).

Wow! We love this guy with the big guitar, spotted near the Sonic restaurant in Russell, Kansas! From RVtravel.com reader Tim Buchanan.

Now, this is one very fine looking mailbox. And it comes with a story, from reader Mike Johnson, who wrote: “My dad was a welder by trade. When he started having kids destroy his mailbox he decided to make one they couldn’t damage. At the same time he decided to make it a work of art. The box itself is made of quarter inch steel and the whole unit is mounted on a wheel hub so it swings if someone hits the box with something like a pumpkin or ball bat. The various pieces of the mailbox stand are typical of items used on a farm.” This is a nice bit of mailbox art! Thanks for sending, Mike!

Reader Marie Beschen sent this photo. We don’t know anything about it other than it’s located in Rocky Pines, Arkansas. If you know anything about it, let us know and we’ll add the info to this caption. From the looks of the photo, we think this photo has been around a while.

What the heck? Betsy Betz spotted this unusual mailbox in Sutton, West Virginia. Looks to us like someone had some old telephone pole equipment laying around and put it to good use.

The snow must get pretty deep here. Reader Todd Leiser sent this photo. “This is on North Whitefish Point Road on the way to the Shipwreck Museum in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan,” he wrote. We love it! Thanks, Todd.

RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury found this Manatee mailbox in Frazeyville, Ohio. He thought it was a one-of-a-kind creation when the snapped the photo, but readers told him later they had seen the same mailbox elsewhere.

