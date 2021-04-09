RVer suspects sewage leak, but where?

By Chris Dougherty

I suspect we have a leak in our black water system between the toilet and tank, which sits directly below the toilet. The pipe goes straight down to the tank and it appears that this pipe terminates about an inch or so from the bottom of the tank. I cannot tell how this pipe is attached to the toilet, but that is where I suspect the leak may be. I assume that this is the common setup for black water systems and wanted to see if there is a schematic or other information on just how the parts come together. —Dave

Each manufacturer assembles its black water system slightly differently. Some use threaded connections at the toilet flange, which also gets screwed to the floor. and the tank. Other manufacturers glue the pieces together.

There are several openings in the tank that can leak. If you suspect the leak is at the top of the tank, there are two connections. One is for the 3″ pipe coming from the toilet, and there’s a 1.5″ connection for the roof vent.

When the tank comes from the manufacturer it is blank, or has no openings or fittings attached. A hole saw is used to cut the holes, and fittings are then glued in place. The pipe is either screwed in or glued into the fitting. I have seen the tanks and fittings break at this point numerous times. If the tank only leaks when it is completely full, then this is likely where the leak is.

