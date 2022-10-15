RV Tire Safety: Who owns which tire brands?

This information is from a tire industry publication “Tire Reviews.” They do lots of direct comparison tests with a focus on passenger high performance and snow performance. But this industry information is not limited to passenger tires. You might want to check out their website.

The tire industry is a confusing business. Historically there were the big 3 brands that people nearly always purchased. But recently there have been a number of mergers and new budget brands sprouting.

We thought it would be useful to post a consolidated list of who owns who in the tire industry (for our reference as much as yours!). So here is our handy list of the tire market based on Tire Reviews’ analysis:

Michelin – France

World’s number one tire manufacturer. Owns the brands Michelin, BF Goodrich, Kleber, Uniroyal* and Riken.

Bridgestone – Japan

One of the original big three. Owns the brands Bridgestone, Firestone, Daytona, and Europa.

Goodyear Dunlop – USA

Goodyear recently merged with Dunlop to form one of the largest tire manufacturers in the world. Owns the brands Dunlop, Goodyear, Fulda, Falken, and Kelly.

Yokohama – Japan

A brand in itself, Yokohama claims to be the 7th biggest manufacturer in the world.

Pirelli – Italy

Pirelli claims to be the 5th largest tire manufacturer in the world. Most of its retail is through the Pirelli brand but have more recently released the Ceat and Courier brands.

Cooper Tire – USA

Cooper recently bought the Avon brand. It now owns Cooper, Avon, and Mastercraft.

Continental – Germany

Owns Continental, Uniroyal*, General Tyre, Gislaved, and Semperit.

Toyo – Japan

Toyo is one of the newer budget performance tires to market. Formed many partnerships around the globe.

Kumho – Korea

Kumho is also a budget road tire with a strong sporting range.

Apollo – India

Apollo now owns Vredestein.

* To add to the confusion, Uniroyal is Continental owned in Europe, and Michelin owned in USA.

If the “brand” of tire you have on your RV is not listed above, then it is considered a “private brand.” That means it’s a name owned by a sales organization that pays a tire company to make tires for the sales company using the technology of the manufacturing company. So there is not likely to be any special tire design or engineering involved in the manufacturing of your tires so as to keep the costs as low as possible.

