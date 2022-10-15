Are you a member of the Good Sam Club?

The Good Sam Club was founded in 1966 based on the principle of the biblical Good Samaritan, wherein the club’s members help other members in need. For most of its existence it has served as a social club for RVers while also providing discounts on products and services. Its annual rallies drew many thousands in their prime, and were a big deal for many RVers.

Today, since being acquired by businessman Marcus Lemonis, the social aspect of the club is almost gone, with only small local club chapters remaining, some shutting down each year because of their aging memberships. The club’s main value today is its membership card, which provides a 10 percent discount at many RV parks and at Camping World.

For RVers who camp in commercial RV parks more than a month or two a year, the $29 annual membership is likely worth the investment. The same goes for those who shop often at Camping World. But for RVers who camp infrequently and/or don’t shop at Camping World, its value is questionable.

So our question today is whether you are a member of the club. If so, or if not, would you please leave a comment?