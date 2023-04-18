2023 Winnebago Travato 59K Class B, the #1 best-selling van

Cam Hilliard of Miller’s RV in Baton Rouge, LA, gives us a tour of the 2023 Winnebago Travato camper van in the video below.

The Travato is the #1 selling Class B camper van in North America and the 59K floor plan, which is the one in the video below, is the most popular layout in the most popular camper van.

After seeing all the great features Winnebago packs into it, you’ll begin to understand why.

I know they are not unusual in Class B’s, but I love the magnetized big screen that covers the door. What is unusual is the bottom neoprene tube on it that makes it easy to roll out of the way when not needed. There is a similar screen system on the back door so that you can enjoy maximum ventilation on warm days.

The Power Control System allows you to monitor and control your power usage so you never run out.

The Truma water heater and furnace is also pretty ingenious. It can run on electric, gas, or a combination of both!

The Winnebago Travato also has holding tank heaters, and because there are no outside water lines, it is a true 4-season RV.

The kitchen features solid surface countertops, a 12-volt refrigerator and small freezer, small sink, a convection microwave oven, and a two-burner stove. The sink and stove come with covers that convert them to counter space when not in use.

The Eco Heat feature produces hot water without running out of cold water first, so no water waste in the gray tank when waiting for hot water.

There is a fair amount of storage cabinets throughout. In addition, the built-in Ram Track technology allows you to easily mount all kinds of optional storage solutions. Brilliant!

This floor plan features twin beds. There is another floor plan available with a corner full-size bed. However, with the versatile twin bed model you get lots of travel seating, plus it can convert to a king-size bed. There is a whole lot of storage under one of the beds.

You’ll find a wet bath with a unique fold-up sink in the rear of the RV. One really nice feature is that you can open the back doors and the rig comes with poles to make a small privacy enclosure so that you can use the outdoor shower for more than just a quick rinse.

More indoor features

2000-watt inverter

Optional dual-paned windows

Screen daytime window shades and opaque night shades

Built-in power station with two 110 plugs and two USB plugs; in addition, there are outlets and USB plugs throughout

Over-cab storage area

Front captain’s chairs swivel to provide more seating and living space

Pull out flip-up desk/counter

Swivel TV that can be viewed from inside or out

Rooftop A/C

Outdoor features

Detachable rooftop ladder

Roof rack for extra storage

Built-in double bike rack

215 watts rooftop solar panels

One negative that was noted about the Winnebago Travato 59K is that in order to be hooked up to city water the back door has to be open. However, it’s easy to get around that by using the water in your tank and the water pump. This small camper van actually has switches in three different places to turn on the water pump. And the way the current system is configured keeps all the plumbing indoors and out of the elements and cold.

More Winnebago Travato features and stats

Built on a Ram ProMaster 3500 chassis

Engine: Pentastar VVT/V6

GVWR: 9350

Length: 21’

Fresh water: 18 gallons

Gray water: 13 gallons

Black water: 12 gallons

Propane capacity: 25 pounds

Onboard Onan quiet generator

MSRP $152, 504

