RV Daily Tips. Monday, April 17, 2023

Issue 2101

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Of course motivation is not permanent. But then, neither is bathing; but it is something you should do on a regular basis.” ―Zig Ziglar

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cheeseball Day!

On this day in history: 1907 – The Ellis Island immigration center processes 11,747 people, more than on any other day.

Did you see the news? Click here for the latest news for RVers.

Tip of the Day

An easy trick that’ll make RV dumping a lot more sanitary

By Nanci Dixon

I have been storing our plastic disposable gloves for dumping the RV tanks in a bay cabinet next to the water bay for most of our RVing life. They are only a door away, but do you think I can get my husband to get them out EVERY time he touches the sewer hose? Nope, it’s always just an afterthought and often too late. I do nag a bit, “Do you have any idea how many deadly pathogens there could be on that hose?!” OK, I’ll admit I don’t either, but I know it is bad.

The solution, I decided, was this…

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

When plugging in your RV at home, should you unplug shore power while using charger?

Dear Dave,

I keep my camper plugged into a 20-amp outlet when it is in the driveway. Before I leave on a camping trip, I attach a charger to be sure the camper battery is as charged as possible. Should I unplug the shore power while using the charger? —John

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Breaking News: Unraveling the Nomad Internet meltdown and scandal

By Cheri Sicard

If you have been on the RV YouTube channels lately, you have no doubt seen an explosion of content on the scandal surrounding the meltdown of Nomad Internet, a service that claimed to be the nation’s largest wireless internet provider and promised RVers unlimited and untethered bandwidth on the road just like they have at home.

This is crazy! Click here to watch.

A “newbie’s” shifting perspective on RV etiquette

By Karel Carnohan, DVM

“I am not a new ‘newbie,’ but my perspective on RV etiquette is shifting. In 1999, I purchased a 26’ Winnebago Brave with the express purpose of traveling back and forth from California, where I had a home, and Kansas, where I was attending veterinary school. I never used the Winnie for recreational travel but enjoyed using it when I needed to. …” Continue reading Dr. Karel’s observations regarding what has changed (or not) about RVing and RVers. Here’s her two cents’ worth.

Reader poll

How many people can comfortably dine at your RV’s dinette?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Quick way to sanitize the public water hose connection

Worried about what the last guy may have done to the water hose connection at your site or at the filling area? Get yourself a bottle of “spray Clorox” and spritz the water tap threads before hooking on your own hose.

Website of the day

Florida Trippers

This website from local Florida residents will help you plan your trip to Florida… any type of trip! Select the region or city and they’ll direct you to the best restaurants, things to see and do, and more.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

What if we told you that you could drink beer and water at the exact same time? Or iced coffee and juice? Well, you can!

Recipe of the Day

My Mother’s One-Pan Cheesy Beef Dinner

by Terri Backhaus from Seattle, WA

This easy, cheesy, and beefy dinner is delish! You probably have all the ingredients handy to make this tonight. Except for boiling the pasta, everything is made in one pan. Adding a touch of sugar to the jarred sauce gives it a hint of sweetness. Sauteed onions, green peppers, and ground beef only add to the sauce’s flavor. The rotini soaks up the beefy sauce. On top is just the right amount of gooey cheese. Serve with a green salad to complete your meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Think you’ve been to a desert before? Think again! You’ve never seen a desert like the Atacama Desert along the northern coast of Chile. The Atacama Desert is the driest desert in the world. How dry? Some weather stations in the desert have never (we repeat: never) recorded a drop of rainfall. Geologic evidence suggests that certain regions across the desert may not have had rainfall from 1570 to 1971. The desert is bone dry. NASA has used the region to test equipment for Mars missions.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Chloe and Cassie are ready for any adventure that we are on. They love going RVing!” —Linda Graham

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

This is funny! Thanks for sending, Gary W.!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.