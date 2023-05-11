AWD 2023 Thor Gemini 23TW has full wall slide out

If you’re looking for a Class C motorhome, the 2023 Thor Gemini 23TW has some unique features including the fact that one side of the motorhome is a slide that opens it up to much more living space than you’d expect from a 23-foot RV. It’s also all-wheel drive!

Justin Shanholtzer from Beckley’s RVs is here to give us a tour. As usual, Justin does a thorough job of going through this RV, so much so that it can save you a trip to the dealer or an RV show.

Justin says this is an easy and comfortable RV to drive. It sits on a Ford Transit chassis and it has a 3.5L V6 310 HP EcoBoost Turbo engine, the same engine commonly found in a Ford F150. This RV should get around 15 miles per gallon!

I have to say, if I were shopping for a Class C, this one has a lot of great features that would put it high on my list.

Starting outside, you have a 14-foot LED-lit power awning that takes up almost the entire sidewall of the coach for maximum shade. Not only that, the awning has a built-in seismic system that automatically rolls it in when too much wind is detected.

Another awesome feature is the 4000i dual fuel flex-powered generator that can be powered from your gas tank or your propane tank. This can greatly expand your off-grid boondocking time, and with crowded campgrounds seeming to be an issue for many of you, this should be most welcome.

The full wall slide uses the Schwintek system with extra slide rails at the top in order to accommodate the extra weight of the large slide that provides more room in the living area and the bedroom. A built-in awning cover over the top of the slide keeps it free of dirt and debris.

The large, comfortable dinette has lots of storage underneath and converts to a bed, of course. There is even a USB charging station built into the table.

The kitchen is compact but it packs a lot in, including:

Convection microwave oven

Lots of storage including a dedicated space for a trash can – I LOVE THIS!

2-burner Dometic cooktop (Personally, I have to take off a point for not having a 3-burner stove)

Large, deep round stainless steel sink with cover that turns it into counter space

Residential-style high raise faucet

Adjustable shelf cabinets

12-volt refrigerator with large pullout freezer drawer

The back area has a HUGE hanging closet and lots of drawers. There’s a built-in TV across from the bed.

The bed itself is also innovative in that it is a Murphy bed that folds up and out of the way when not in use, giving you more living space as well as easy access to the under-bed drawers. Unfolded, it is almost a queen-sized mattress.

The downside, however, is that you can’t use this bed with the slide in. That would probably be a deal breaker for me. However, you could use the dinette bed while in transit.

The dry bathroom continues this RV’s impressive features with a large shower equipped with the Showermiser system that puts any water in the lines back into the fresh water tank and replaces it with hot water. This means no wasted water while waiting for it to heat—you have hot water as soon as you turn on the shower. Brilliant!

For the diminutive size of this motorhome, it truly is astounding the amount of storage space within it.

More stats and features of the Thor Gemini 23TW Class C Motorhome

Sleeps: 3

Length: 23 feet

Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Turbo, 310 HP

GVWR: 11,000 lbs.

GCWR: 15,000 lbs.

Fuel capacity: 25 gallons

Fresh water: 31 gallons

Gray water: 37 gallons

Black water: 19 gallons

LPG: 40 pounds

13,500 BTU Coleman Mach rooftop air conditioner

100 watts solar on the roof to trickle charge the lead acid battery

Wired for optional Winegard 2.0, which will give you built-in pay-as-you-go Wi-Fi

12-volt tank heating pads for camping in cold weather (although this is NOT a true 4 seasons coach)

Girard on-demand water heater

Outdoor shower

Fully molded aerodynamic front cap

Lighted under-coach storage

Exterior LP quick-connect for grills or other appliances

Black tank flush system

MCD blackout roller shades throughout

Insignia television

Power-stabilizing jacks

Charging ports throughout

Dual rear wheels

Back hitch rated for 5,000 pounds

Prewired for towing

12-year structural and 6-year lamination warranty, one of the best in the industry

MSRP: $164,965

