When dining out, which is most important — taste of the food or how healthy it is?

Some people love dining out at restaurants. For some, it can be a real challenge if they have dietary restrictions or prefer only eating healthy.

When you go out to eat, which is more important to you, the taste of the food or how healthy it is? When you go out to eat do you tend to stick to salads or other healthy options like seafood or grilled meats, or do you eat whatever the heck ya feel like?

If you have something you usually always order at restaurants (fish ‘n’ chips? burgers? pasta?), share it with us in the comments below the poll. Make us hungry!