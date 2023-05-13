First-of-its-kind 2024 RV generates its own water

Crowded campgrounds? Who cares? The 2024 Living Vehicle, the first of its kind in the industry, offers perpetual resource generation. That means total electric independence and the industry’s first water-from-air generation system.

The world is now your campground!

The Living Vehicle is truly a luxury home on wheels with 5-star amenities no matter where you roam. Even far, far, FAR off the beaten path, no matter where or when.

This is a true 4-season RV built to withstand extreme temperatures. It’s also equipped with off-road running gear and plenty of storage for toys.

Inside has the look and feel of a sleek contemporary luxury hotel rather than an RV. Just because you’re living off-grid does not mean you need to skimp on comfort.

The Living Vehicle’s “low end” base models come equipped with 21kWh of energy storage and 6kW of pure sine wave inverter power. The top-of-the-line HD-Pro model offers a whopping 72kWh of battery storage and 18kW of raw inverter power.

When it comes to inside comfort, the ultra-efficient all-electric SEER 21 system draws a fraction of the power of comparable traditional RV-style rooftop systems. Featuring heat and cool capabilities, the combined 24K BTU conditioning power makes exploration to the hottest and coolest climates an off-grid reality.

But of all the incredible features of this energy-independent RV, the first in the industry water generation system has to be the most jaw-dropping.

Camping in the desert? No problem!

The Living Vehicle harnesses the power of solar energy to extract clean pure water from the air. It might sound like magic but there is solid science behind it.

Living Vehicle’s creators have been researching the problem of how to extend their RV’s water supply for more than 15 years, and the 2024 Living Vehicle with water regeneration systems is the result.

Living Vehicle partnered with Watergen, the world’s foremost leader in water generation technology, to develop their patented onboard system. It holds the record for being the first company to ever offer an atmospheric water generator in any kind of mobile dwelling.

Be sure to watch the short video below as it gives a graphic overview so you can see how this works. While I am sure it may be more time-efficient to fill your tanks when near water, this technology can expand the amount of time you can spend off-grid.

In a nutshell here’s how it operates:

Exterior vents draw air into the atmospheric water generator where it is thoroughly cleaned by removing dirt, dust, and other pollutants.

The airflow passes over the patented technology that produces a highly efficient heat exchange and cooling process that brings the airflow to its dew point. In other words, the point at which condensation occurs, thereby creating water.

The newly created water is then channeled through a multi-stage filtration and mineralization process. After going through an advanced water treatment unit, the water is then sterilized with UV light to destroy any microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses.

The newly created water is then added to the Living Vehicle’s fresh water tank.

Depending on the model, MSRPs range from $459,995 to $639,995. Considering that the used diesel-guzzling luxury bus I reviewed a few weeks ago came with a $1.6 million price tag, the Living Vehicle’s price seems quite reasonable in comparison. And there is plenty of money left over for a new tow vehicle. Learn more about the Living Vehicle on its website.

