$1.6 million 2019 Newell Coach No. 1637 luxury RV—See it to believe it!

If you are shopping for a LARGE luxury motorhome (or if you just want to see how the other half lives), join Andrew Steele, of RVing with Andrew Steele, for a tour of the Newell Coach #1637 luxury RV.

This coach is part of the inventory at The Motorcoach Store, a Bradenton, Florida, dealer specializing in high-end RVs such as this one.

Starting on the outside, the windows and slides are all completely flush with the sides, giving this coach a stylish sleek look. In fact, when traveling, it’s hard to even tell there are slides.

The Porsche-designed front and rear caps along with the snazzy and classy metallic exterior paint job sets the stage for a truly spectacular motorhome. And with a price tag exceeding $1.6 million dollars, it had better be spectacular.

With a gross vehicle weight of more than 60,000 pounds, it’s also robust. In the video, Andrew jumps up and down on the steps of the coach and nothing budges. I mean, no movement whatsoever!

You’ll find electric bi-folding basement doors on the extensive under-coach storage. Some of the bays even have remote-controlled interior sliding storage trays for easy access to what’s inside. There is even a slide tray in the storage area to make it easy for a technician to access the coach’s electronics, should they ever need repair.

Other exterior features include:

European-style bus mirrors

Chrome wheels with Michelin tires

Exterior TV on swivel stand

Window awnings

200-gallon diesel fuel tank and a built-in camera makes it easy to line up with the fuel pump

Active steer tag axle that gives it a tight turning radius (for a 45-foot RV)

Cummins X15 engine, 605 horsepower

25,000-pound towing capacity

Outdoor handwashing station next to built-in sewer hose with redundant valves

Manifold system that slows when you turn water off in certain areas of the coach, in case there ever is a leak

Four rooftop 15,000 BTU air conditioning units

143-gallon fresh water tank

143-gallon combined black and gray water tank

Let’s go inside Newell Coach #1637

The driver’s side living area features a HUGE slide out room that gives this coach the feel of a house more than an RV. The sleeper sofa in this area can do double-duty as extra sleeping capacity.

Several small seating areas and tables give lots of options for work, lounging, or dining. Of course, there is also a larger booth-style dining area.

The kitchen features a huge stainless steel sink with a garbage disposal, dishwasher, a Wolf induction cooktop and a GE convection microwave. There is, of course, a HUGE amount of kitchen storage.

Nonetheless, I have to say that as a cook and a foodie, the kitchen left me underwhelmed. I would prefer two sinks, especially considering the size of the coach, but it falls short here. The stovetop also appears mighty small.

This coach features a bath-and-a-half. Up in the front living area is a roomy half-bath with a toilet and sink. The HUGE rear bath has to be seen to be believed. Unlike any RV bathroom I have ever seen, it looks like it belongs in a Beverly Hills spa.

There is an enormous master bedroom with a king-sized bed and large TV on a televator that brings it up from the cabinet below.

Other interior features include:

GE Monogram refrigerator and deep freezer

Built-in file cabinets

Storage ottoman

Washer and dryer

Built-in wine glass rack

Sliding pocket air doors

Cedar-lined clothes closets

Gallo acoustic speakers

These are only some of the many amazing features built into the Newell Coach #1637 Luxury RV. Be sure to watch the video to get a true appreciation for everything that goes into these super high-end luxury RVs.

##RVDT2107