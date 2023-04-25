$1.6 million 2019 Newell Coach No. 1637 luxury RV—See it to believe it!

If you are shopping for a LARGE luxury motorhome (or if you just want to see how the other half lives), join Andrew Steele, of RVing with Andrew Steele, for a tour of the Newell Coach #1637 luxury RV.
This coach is part of the inventory at The Motorcoach Store, a Bradenton, Florida, dealer specializing in high-end RVs such as this one.
Starting on the outside, the windows and slides are all completely flush with the sides, giving this coach a stylish sleek look. In fact, when traveling, it’s hard to even tell there are slides.
The Porsche-designed front and rear caps along with the snazzy and classy metallic exterior paint job sets the stage for a truly spectacular motorhome. And with a price tag exceeding $1.6 million dollars, it had better be spectacular.
With a gross vehicle weight of more than 60,000 pounds, it’s also robust. In the video, Andrew jumps up and down on the steps of the coach and nothing budges. I mean, no movement whatsoever!
You’ll find electric bi-folding basement doors on the extensive under-coach storage. Some of the bays even have remote-controlled interior sliding storage trays for easy access to what’s inside. There is even a slide tray in the storage area to make it easy for a technician to access the coach’s electronics, should they ever need repair.
Other exterior features include:
- European-style bus mirrors
- Chrome wheels with Michelin tires
- Exterior TV on swivel stand
- Window awnings
- 200-gallon diesel fuel tank and a built-in camera makes it easy to line up with the fuel pump
- Active steer tag axle that gives it a tight turning radius (for a 45-foot RV)
- Cummins X15 engine, 605 horsepower
- 25,000-pound towing capacity
- Outdoor handwashing station next to built-in sewer hose with redundant valves
- Manifold system that slows when you turn water off in certain areas of the coach, in case there ever is a leak
- Four rooftop 15,000 BTU air conditioning units
- 143-gallon fresh water tank
- 143-gallon combined black and gray water tank
Let’s go inside Newell Coach #1637
The driver’s side living area features a HUGE slide out room that gives this coach the feel of a house more than an RV. The sleeper sofa in this area can do double-duty as extra sleeping capacity.
Several small seating areas and tables give lots of options for work, lounging, or dining. Of course, there is also a larger booth-style dining area.
The kitchen features a huge stainless steel sink with a garbage disposal, dishwasher, a Wolf induction cooktop and a GE convection microwave. There is, of course, a HUGE amount of kitchen storage.
Nonetheless, I have to say that as a cook and a foodie, the kitchen left me underwhelmed. I would prefer two sinks, especially considering the size of the coach, but it falls short here. The stovetop also appears mighty small.
This coach features a bath-and-a-half. Up in the front living area is a roomy half-bath with a toilet and sink. The HUGE rear bath has to be seen to be believed. Unlike any RV bathroom I have ever seen, it looks like it belongs in a Beverly Hills spa.
There is an enormous master bedroom with a king-sized bed and large TV on a televator that brings it up from the cabinet below.
Other interior features include:
- GE Monogram refrigerator and deep freezer
- Built-in file cabinets
- Storage ottoman
- Washer and dryer
- Built-in wine glass rack
- Sliding pocket air doors
- Cedar-lined clothes closets
- Gallo acoustic speakers
These are only some of the many amazing features built into the Newell Coach #1637 Luxury RV. Be sure to watch the video to get a true appreciation for everything that goes into these super high-end luxury RVs.
##RVDT2107