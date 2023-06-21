Tuesday, June 20, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

RV water heater anode rod and flush wand explained

By Dustin Simpson
0
a water heater anode rod

This series was created to help our customers to shop in confidence. Know what the product is, what it’s used for, and why it’s important for you. Today, we’re looking at water heater anode rods and flush wands.

Deterioration of your water heater anode rod depends on a number of factors

Deterioration of your anode rod will differ depending on the quality of water, frequency of use, use of a water filter, and the maintenance performed. I would recommend checking your anode rod every 4–6 months and replacing the anode rod as needed.

Here’s the water heater anode rod I recommend for Suburban replacement.

Before installing the new anode rod, I would also recommend flushing out the tank using a flush wand like this one.

Flushing out the sediment in the bottom of the tank will help prevent damage.

Other RV water heater tools

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Thank you,
Dustin

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

##RVDT2148

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
Previous article
New $50,000 electric truck goes 350 miles per charge

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE