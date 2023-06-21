RV water heater anode rod and flush wand explained

This series was created to help our customers to shop in confidence. Know what the product is, what it’s used for, and why it’s important for you. Today, we’re looking at water heater anode rods and flush wands.

Deterioration of your water heater anode rod depends on a number of factors

Deterioration of your anode rod will differ depending on the quality of water, frequency of use, use of a water filter, and the maintenance performed. I would recommend checking your anode rod every 4–6 months and replacing the anode rod as needed.

Here’s the water heater anode rod I recommend for Suburban replacement.

Before installing the new anode rod, I would also recommend flushing out the tank using a flush wand like this one.

Flushing out the sediment in the bottom of the tank will help prevent damage.

Other RV water heater tools

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Thank you,

Dustin

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

##RVDT2148