RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1156

Today’s thought

“It is the greatest shot of adrenaline to be doing what you’ve wanted to do so badly. You almost feel like you could fly without the plane.” —Charles Lindbergh

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Dog Day. And, if you don’t have a dog to celebrate, then you can celebrate National Cherry Popsicle Day.

Tip of the Day

Tire temperature always seems to be a hot topic

Roger Marble, RV tire expert, explains that hot tire temperature is important to know about, but the problem is in learning what the actual temperature is. You can have a tire failure from extreme heat in one location of a tire while another location only inches away can be perfectly okay, so you can’t rely on your tire pressure monitoring system to tell you if you have a hot tire. Learn more.

Here’s an easy way to measure the temperature of any spot in your tire (or measure the temperature of just about everything else).

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Series/parallel battery capacity. This is a continuation of a previous JAM session where Mike discussed the possible spots to place a disconnect switch.

Join Mike in Hershey in September

Just a reminder that Mike will be presenting free seminars at the Hershey RV Show September 11-15, as well as offering a 3-hour advanced electricity seminar just off campus in Grantville, PA, on Saturday, Sept. 14. Cost for his Advanced RV Electricity seminar is $125, but discounted to $100 for RVtravel.com paid members. Register HERE, but do it soon since the room only seats 50.

• Sign up for Mike’s monthly RV Electricity Newsletter.

• While you’re at it, be sure to join his popular Facebook group, RV Electricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Random RV Thought

A great place to camp in your RV is by a mountain stream. The sound of the stream will lull you to sleep! And if you like to fish, maybe you can catch your dinner, too!

Website of the day

Free fishing days

These are the days and weekends of the year that some states offer free fishing weekends, where anglers can fish in public waters without a license.

That’s connected to … what?

The Klein ET310 transmitter/receiver figures out what electrical outlet is connected to which circuit breaker. Plug the transmitter end into the outlet in question, then scan the circuit breaker panel with the receiver “wand” and voila – you know which breaker is powering that outlet without resorting to flipping random breakers on and off. The transmitter also doubles as a 3-light outlet tester letting you know if there’s a Hot/Neutral polarity reversal, open ground, etc., and it also checks GFCI operation. Learn more or order.

Trivia

UPS has quietly used self-drive 18-wheeler trucks to deliver cargo between Phoenix and Tucson since May. The delivery company has taken a minority stake in TuSimple, a Chinese San Diego-based autonomous long-haul trucking startup — and has been testing the company’s trucks with its own cargo. For now, a driver remains at the wheel, but an on-board computer is in control.

Leave here with a laugh

A reader wrote to us recently with a comment about old age and his fading memory. “My memory is so short I can hide my own Easter eggs,” he said.

