RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1159

From the editors of RVtravel.com, “The RVers’ Voice of Reason.”

Thursday, August 29, 2019

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and small-space living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you.

When you shop at Amazon, would you use one of the links below to do your shopping? We get a tiny commission on what you purchase (which at the end of the month add up to help us pay some bills). Thanks.

U.S. shoppers • Canadian shoppers

If you are not already receiving an email reminder about each new issue of this newsletter, sign up here.

Today’s thought

“You can’t depend on your eyes when your imagination is out of focus.” —Mark Twain

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chop Suey Day.

Staff member Emily spent last weekend playing National Parks Monopoly at her campsite. Play it yourself here.

Mark your calendar: America’s largest RV show is coming in two weeks to Hershey, Pennsylvania. You have never seen so many RVs in one place. Be the first to see the 2020 models!

Tip of the Day

How to control mold and mildew in your coach

Mold and mildew spores are everywhere, and growth seldom takes place without moisture. Thus, to eliminate mold and mildew, the only sure way is to eliminate the moisture by whatever method is needed. If we control the humidity in our coach, it reduces the amount of mold and mildew.

There are many ways to do this. You can buy a dehumidifier (requires power) or use products like DampRid and Dri-Z-Air, which are in most cases a form of desiccant that absorbs moisture. Some RVers suggest that rock salt and kitty litter control moisture. But the most-suggested and the most efficient, cheapest and popular method is to keep the air moving in your coach. And it’s a big help if you install vent covers like those from MaxxAir. They cover the RV’s existing vents, which means you can keep them open in any weather, even when it’s raining, while driving or in storage.

LED lights for RVs: Huge selection. Exceptional prices. Click.

Reader poll

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Keep stinky odors out of your RV (relied on by the RV Travel staff). Click.

Random RV Thought

For many RVers, it’s time to celebrate: Labor Day is here and that means next week most kids go back to school, and most family vacations are finished for the year. That means many more places to camp for those still out and about, many not even requiring a reservation. Yippee!

Website of the day

Cheap RV Living

This website is an amazing resource for RVers on a budget, and in particular those who travel in non-traditional RVs, like vans. If you’re on a very tight budget, you need to spend some time on this site. And even if you have gobs of money, it’s always good to save a dollar where you can.

Give your phone or tablet a “full-sized” keyboard

How neat is this? This tiny, collapsible Bluetooth keyboard connects to your phone and tablet so you can type comfortably. The 5-ounce palm-sized keyboard can be folded into your pocket or backpack to carry around. All you have to do is press “Connect” to quickly pair with your devices. Check it out here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:



• Seventy percent always or almost always keep their gray tank valve closed when they have full hookups (the proper thing to do).

• Eighty-eight percent use a space heater in their RV.

• Seventeen percent have waited at least a week or longer for a repair. Five percent have waited more than a month.

The latest RV recalls. Is yours on the list? Check here.

Trivia

Iowa leads the USA in the amount of human and animal waste it produces. It’s a pressing environmental concern, according to a University of Iowa research engineer. Chris Jones’ study found that the state with 3.2 million people and a total livestock population of 110 million produces as much manure as a human population of 168 million, the Des Moines Register reported. “Just to ensure clarity, in Iowa, we are generating as much fecal waste in every square mile as 2,979 people,” Jones wrote in a blog on the university’s website.

Leave here with a laugh

Bumper sticker on the back of a motorhome: “O to 60 in 13 minutes.”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Check out our Facebook Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • NEW RV Crashes and Disasters

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Emily Woodbury. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Emily Woodbury at advertising(at)RVtravel.com.



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2019 by RVtravel.com