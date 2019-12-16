RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1233

Monday, December 16, 2019

Today’s thought

“Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?” —Mary Oliver



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chocolate-Covered-Anything Day!

Tip of the Day

How to help avoid mold and mildew in your RV

When winter camping in a humid area, mold and mildew can creep in. Electric dehumidifiers are noisy and eat lots of power. Keeping the air moving in your rig can often chase off the mildew creatures, so try running a fan to keep the air circulating. And don’t let your furniture come up against an outside wall if you can help it.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Can I run a generator and shore power at the same time?

Is a motorhome over 40 feet too long?

David and Brenda Bott discuss the challenges of traveling with a 45-foot motorhome. Are there roads they cannot travel? How do they know if there are low bridges ahead that would prevent them from passing through? The Botts answer these questions and many more. Good stuff! Watch the six-minute video.

Quick Tip

Pet microchip registry information

Remember to keep your address and other information up to date with the registry for your pets’ microchips. Otherwise, how will your lost pets be able to find their way back to you? Thank you to Bob and Brenda Rogers for this important reminder!

Random RV Thought

Some motorhomes sleep five or even six people – that’s what the RV makers say. But, really, unless some of those people are kids, you’ll be packing along a heap of weight if that many people cram into a single RV with all their stuff. Too much weight is a very bad thing and sometimes even very dangerous.

Website of the day

TED Talks

“Riveting talks by remarkable people, free to the world.” TED is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or less). These are great to listen to while driving to your next destination.

Trivia

At 85 letters long, Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitn-atahu, New Zealand, holds the record for the longest place name in the world. However, Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg, in Massachusetts, and Tweebuffelsmeteenskootmorsdoodgeskietfontein, in South Africa, closely follow.

*If you can pronounce any of those names in one breath, we’ll buy you a brand-new RV! Wink.

Leave here with a laugh

A motorhome broke down on a busy highway, so the driver pulled to the shoulder. He jumped out his driver’s side door, walked around his rig and opened the door to the coach. Out popped two men in trench coats who then stood behind the RV and opened their coats, exposing themselves to the traffic, causing several fender benders. Later, when questioned by an angry state trooper why he pulled such a stunt, the RVer replied, “I was broken down, so I just used my emergency flashers!”

