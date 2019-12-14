Welcome to RVtravel.com, the newsletter that cares. Please tell your friends about us!

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

ONE OF MY FAVORITE ESSAYS FROM YEARS PAST

I

would like to tell you about Michael. I met him years ago in a beautiful, fern-infested Forest Service campground along the Umpqua River in Central Oregon. We were the only campers. I was a struggling freelance writer on the road in a tiny motorhome trying to earn my fame and fortune. He was camped in the back of a small pickup truck. There was a beautiful waterfall nearby. I had visited it earlier. I had snapped a fast photo and returned to my motorhome.

Later I noticed Michael at the waterfall. He was sitting on a wide, flat rock. He stayed an hour. When he returned to the campground, I stepped outside and asked him if he would like to join me for dinner. It promised to be a cool, drizzly evening and I figured he would enjoy a break from the mist. I was preparing pasta. He said yes.

I soon learned that there was something “wrong” with Michael. He couldn’t move very well. His neck appeared frozen in place. He told me he was 30. He had developed a form of arthritis that was gradually fusing his bones together. I helped him up the steps into my motorhome. It was too painful for him to enter by himself. We had a few beers, ate my lousy pasta and shared stories. He told me he didn’t have much longer before he couldn’t move at all. Ultimately, the disease would kill him.

HE HAD LOST HIS JOB — just couldn’t do the work anymore. So rather than sit around and feel sorry for himself, he set off in his small truck to see the American West. At our campground, he was totally at peace by the waterfall, patiently savoring each moment. He was in no rush. I, meanwhile, had spent only a few minutes there, snapping a photo before retreating to my motorhome to crank out a story to earn a dollar.

We said goodbye the next morning, and wrote to each other a few times during the next year. And then I never heard from him again. Michael taught me how lucky I was: I had no money, but I had my health and my future. Many times in the years since, when I have stood upon a beautiful overlook or by another waterfall, I have thought of Michael. And I have stayed a bit longer to savor the beauty and ponder my good fortune. Thank you, my friend, wherever you are.

SOMETHING ON THE OREGON COAST THAT DISGUSTED ME

P.S. I am on the road this week along the Oregon Coast. This is truly one of the most beautiful places in America. Yet, early Friday morning, on a stunning beach near Newport, I saw something so disgusting that it nearly made me sick. I will tell you the story in Sunday’s newsletter.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

Keep informed

• Current Wildfire Report.

• National Hurricane Center.

Last week's featured stories in RV Daily Tips

• Test the RV’s features for noise before you buy.

• The best way to handle crosswinds while driving your RV.

• Keep the dust out of your RV.

• Shopping online for a motorhome? Here’s advice on sites.

• Motorhome shopping most-wanted checklist.

Are RVers eco-pigs or eco-conscious?

To some people the image of the RV is that of a large, gas-guzzling, pollution-spewing beast full of ugly, inconsiderate tourists. I’m not saying it’s the most eco-friendly activity out there (I think walking or biking takes that blue ribbon), but I can sit here and claim that RVing is actually a very eco-conscious activity. Read more.

“Hike” Arizona state parks without leaving your RV

Imagine hiking an Arizona state park trail or visiting your campsite before you head out, giving you the chance to perfectly plan your hike or view your campsite. Arizona State Parks and Trails partnered with Google earlier this year to make that happen. Learn more.

Small Kansas town has big plan that could set pattern of RV relief

Looking to get your RV off the road for a few hours of shuteye? Walmart parking lots have become the de facto overnight spots for many RVers needing this kind of respite, but local ordinances and pressure from established RV parks have shut out RVers from many Walmart stores. … Enter the Abilene, Kansas, city commission. One of their proposed ordinances might just provide a model for communities across the country to follow in ways that could benefit both RVers and small businesses. Learn more.

RV travels down icy highway with slideouts extended

We found this photo on a Facebook group called RV Fun Stuff. We think this is really more like “RV scary stuff”! More than 400 people commented on the photo, but no one knew the real reason the slides were out. Check this out!

FMCA RV club announces future rallies

Preparations are under way for FMCA’s 101st International Convention and RV Expo — “Sunsets + Saguaros” — at the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson, Arizona, March 26 through 29, 2020. The organization has also announced plans for the 102nd International Convention and RV Expo at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, August 26 through 29, 2020. Learn more.

• Troubleshooting RV furnace problems

• Hungry bear rips through RV’s side to enter. See the photo.

• How to prevent a thief from stealing your RV’s surge protector

• The campground of your dreams? No way!

Reader Poll

Do you own a pickup truck?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

The results of last week’s poll: How much do you pay to store your RV when not using it?

What we learned about you last week

How much do you pay to store your RV when you’re not using it? When RVing, what degree of “roughing it” are you usually experiencing? What’s your alcoholic beverage of choice? Which do you think is the safer place to camp: boondocking in the middle of nowhere, or in a commercial RV park? When staying overnight at a Walmart, how much on average do you spend in the store per stay? For married people: How satisfied are you with your marriage? Coffee drinkers: How do you take your coffee? All this and more, right here.

More wacky RVs that are pretty darn weird

Here are four more RVs that we can guarantee (well, maybe give you a 99.9 percent guarantee) never rolled off an assembly line. If you know about any of these please leave a comment. See the RVs.

Here’s the stinkin’ plan to get free food…

In the morning before you leave for the day, feed your kids hot dogs and beans. Lots of beans. LOTS OF BEANS!!! Find out why here.

73-foot RV even has an elevator

Last week we posted two photos of very, very long RVs. We asked you if you’d ever seen anything longer. Well, we have one to show you this week that measures 73 feet from front to the back of its trailer. And it even has an elevator. Click to see and read more.

Club provides support for women RVers

Twenty-eight years ago, while traveling across country by RV, Zoe Swanagon and Lovern King rarely saw other women traveling alone with recreational vehicles. They also found that RV parks and camp activities were usually aimed at couples. In 1991, while attending an RV rally in California, they posted a notice for a meeting of independent women RVers. The turnout was so large that another was promptly scheduled for the next day. … Thus was born the now-popular group, RVing Women. Learn more.

How to prepare easy, delicious meals in an RV

By Joyce Ryan

The thrill and adventure of an RV camping trip always fills me with excitement. I look forward to relaxing and enjoying the beauty of natural surroundings, and I also eagerly anticipate the pleasure of leisurely breakfasts and dinners. Because I believe that the quality of a trip is often greatly influenced by the quality of the food, I’ve been determined since my first trip to prepare camper meals that are just as delicious as what I prepare at home. But who wants to spend all their vacation time in an RV galley? Read more.

“Old Woody,” the 1929 Ford Model A RV of your dreams!

Meet “Old Woody,” a custom-built 1929 Ford Model A with a matching teardrop trailer and wooden steamer trunk. The duo was built by Splinter Auto Works Inc. in Plymouth, Indiana (we don’t know when it was built, but we hope they build more!). Read more.

Police searching for artist who turned famous Chicago “Bean” into Airstream!

Chicago police are looking for the suspect who swapped out the famous “Bean” art installation for an Airstream travel trailer. The famous Chicago Cloud Gate Sculpture, known to most as “the Bean,” has been one of the city’s most popular tourist destinations since its unveiling in 2004. Millennium Park, which houses “the Bean,” sees 12.9 million visitors each year, making it the most-visited site in the Midwestern United States. Read more. (Hint: April has arrived early.)

Popular articles from last week

• Why you can’t ever find a space at some RV parks.

• Are these the longest RVs in America?

• How much do you pay to store your RV when not using it?

• This RV can store enough water to last years!

• Tesla truck: Useful to RVers? Or a waste of money?

• RV and RV-related recalls for November 2019.

• Poll results: “Which trailers would you advise others not to buy?”

• Not all RV antifreeze is created equal.

• For New RVers: Video explains RV electrical system basics.

• What we learned about you last week (November 30 – December 6).

• Building an RV park from scratch: Why I am thankful.

• Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, December 7, 2019.

The RV Show USA

Listen each Wednesday evening on Facebook or YouTube for the live taping of America’s only syndicated radio program about RVing.

The RV Death Spiral

Read the eight-part series of editorials by Greg Gerber that the RV industry never wanted written. Download the PDF.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Motorhomes on Fire

This is not pretty – dozens of videos of RVs burning up. But the point is to help viewers understand that RVs burn fast, and they need to practice good fire-prevention habits and practice an escape plan … just in case.

What does financing an RV for 20 years REALLY mean?

In case you missed this article the first time around, here it is again. Important! Click here.

Save bandwidth while watching YouTube videos

How to watch YouTube videos using very little bandwidth.

Ask the RV Shrink How can RV TVs be in such bad positions? Dear RV Shrink:

We just bought a new RV with three TVs. We didn’t order it that way, it was just standard on the model we wanted. It is amazing to me, with so many idiot tubes, that none of them are in a convenient place to comfortably watch. I think manufacturers must hire engineers with a sick sense of humor. … Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice. GREAT HOLIDAY GIFT – THERE’S STILL TIME!

Monocular telescope connects to phone, wow!

Ask the RV Doctor

Why does one bathroom sink stink and the other doesn’t?

Dear Gary,

I have two bathroom sinks in my coach: one with the commode and one next to the shower. The one in the hallway of the coach sometimes has a terrible smell and I can’t tell what’s causing it. This has been going on for a few years. I have poured the stuff down there that’s supposed to take away smells, and even used apple cider vinegar. Nothing seems to work. It is just that one drain. Any suggestions? —Kathy P.

Read Gary’s response.

We have a new favorite camp ornament…

RV Electricity

A few of Mike’s favorite things…

Dear Readers,

If Oprah can do it, so can I. Here’s a list of a few of my favorite things from the last year that would make a great Christmas (or any other holiday or birthday) present for your significant other camping buddy – or yourself. All you have to do is leave your web browser open to the appropriate page and they’ll get the hint (wink, wink – nod, nod). So in no particular order, except of my sometimes derailed train of thought, here are a few things I’ve recently recommended that have stood the test of time. —Mike

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Move it like a roadie! Moving heavy things easily and safely around your campsite. (Learn from an expert – and find out how he knows so much about this.)

Sign up for Mike’s popular and informative RV Electricity group on Facebook.

RV Tire Safety

Avoid problems with dually tire hose extenders

The key to avoiding problems with a hose or any type of valve extension on a tire is to be sure the outer end is solid. Some hose kits come with small brackets that can be pop-riveted to a hub cap. Others have brackets that attach to a lug nut. People often fail to support the hose or bracket when checking or adding air. The force needed to get a good air seal is enough to bend or loosen the hose mounts. Learn more.

Perfect stocking stuffer!

RV Short Stop

Check out this two-in-one museum in Mississippi

Just a little more than two years ago, “Two Mississippi Museums,” sharing a common entrance and lobby, opened in downtown Jackson in celebration of the state’s bicentennial. The Museum of Mississippi History explores more than 15,000 years of state history from the Paleozoic Era to the present. However, it offers little coverage of the civil rights era, leaving that to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. Check them out.

Tax Corner

A follow-up to “Keeping track of income and expenses for a business”

Dear Neil,

I scan all of my invoices and receipts and keep them on my computer and destroy all of the paper copies in order to save space and not have a box of papers in my RV. As well, I only use one bank account for all of my personal and business deposits and payments. I think that the saving in bank fees makes this worthwhile. Your comments?

Read Neil’s response.

RV Fire Safety

Galley stove safety

Even if the flame on your galley stove goes out, gas continues to flow and could result in an explosion. A stove should never be left unattended or used to heat your coach. Open propane flames release high levels of carbon monoxide. We recommend you have more than one smoke and CO detector in your RV to be safe.

Motion-sensor light ideal for drawers, closets and bedside tables

Reader letters

Disaster avoided thanks to RVtravel.com

Dear editor:

“We’re RV camping in my friend’s driveway in Houston, TX. My wife and I received slight shocks when touching our RV door. Concerned, I remembered seeing the notice about watching the electrical shock video posted in RV Travel. I viewed it again and immediately went to Sears, where I bought a no-contact voltage detector. Returning and checking the outer skin of my RV, I saw that everywhere I put the detector, the warning light flashed on and the audio beeped! How frightening! I checked my friend’s “homemade” extension cord, changed it, retested the RV and now all’s well. Wow! I am so glad that video was posted, and my story turned out okay.” —Larry

Dear Larry,

I told our RV electricity columnist Mike Sokol about the letter. He replied: “Larry or his wife could easily have been electrocuted by this miswired extension cord. It would only take a little rain to wet the ground a bit to make that a real possibility.” EDITOR’S NOTE: Be sure to sign up for Mike’s RV Electricity Newsletter and/or get his book at Amazon.

Museum of the Week

Smokey Bear Museum, Grave and Gift Shop

In 1950, a badly burned “Hotfoot,” a black bear cub, was found by firefighters after a devastating fire in New Mexico. When the cub healed, he was renamed “Smokey the Bear” (now shortened to Smokey Bear) and came to personify the advertising character created during WWII to warn campers about destroying the war’s lumber supply. At the Smokey Bear Museum in Capitan, NM, you can walk past Smokey’s burial site and pay your respects at the museum and fabulous gift shop. You can even eat a “Smokey the Bear Burger” at the nearby restaurant. Visit the museum website here.

Trivia

Did you know that actor and comedian Leslie Nielsen was born in Regina, Saskatchewan. His father was a Royal Canadian Mounted Police and his brother was a long-time Canadian Member of Parliament, cabinet minister, and Deputy Prime Minister of Canada. (BTW – One of our long-time readers and a frequent tip contributor is a retired RCMP, and now his son is an RCMP. Hi, George!)

Bumper sticker of the week

Seen in the rice-growing area of eastern Arkansas: “Eat rice. Potatoes make your butt BIG.” Thanks to Jay Gartner for sending this in!

Joke of the Week

This may be a true story, but probably not: “When I woke up my dog was lying on the back patio covered in dirt with a rabbit in his mouth. The rabbit wasn’t bloody, just dirty. My neighbor’s kids raise blue-ribbon rabbits. I instantly knew it was one of theirs. So I took the rabbit away from my dog, rushed inside, and washed all the dirt off it before my neighbors could come home. It was stiff but I heard some animals play dead when they are afraid but I couldn’t remember which ones. I took it and placed it back in one of the cages in their back yard, then came home. Not 30 minutes later I heard my neighbors screaming so I went out and asked them what was wrong. They told me their rabbit died three days ago and they buried it but now it was back in its cage.”

Worth Pondering

Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world. —Harriet Tubman

