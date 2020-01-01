RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1244

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Happy New Year from our staff to you!

What a year it’s been! We’ve enjoyed your company in the passenger seat and look forward for the roads ahead together in 2020. We appreciate your readership more than we could ever express. Cheers!

Today’s thought

“And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been.” —Rainer Maria Rilke



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is New Year’s Day! It’s also National Bloody Mary Day. And it’s also National Hangover Day. Do you see the trend here?

Tip of the Day

Don’t assume there’s a dump station where you’re headed



Do not assume that a public campground where you are headed has a dump station based on what you read in a directory or other literature. Sometimes you will find it has been closed for repairs or even for good. If you show up with full holding tanks, expecting to dump on arrival, you have a problem. It’s always a good idea to seek out a location to dump before you arrive … just in case.

Loss prevention in your RV

“The bigger the RV, the greater the loss.” Or, put another way: The bigger the RV, the more “stuff” we can load up, and the greater the chance of losing the stuff somewhere in the rig. So the question is this: How do you keep track of your stuff? We’ve heard the high tech, the low tech, and the laughably sublime, and we share them here.

Yesterday’s featured article: Preventing winter freeze-ups while RVing

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Heavy-duty stove top cleaning in your shower!

Trouble getting the grime off your range-top burner grates, gas control knobs, even the cook top itself? Stop up your shower drain, lay down a towel, and put those grimy parts on it. Now add a couple of inches of hot water and sprinkle a half-cup of dishwasher detergent granules on the scene of the crime. Soak for an hour and rinse away the grime.

Random RV Thought

There is no such thing as the perfect RV. There is always something you wish was a little different. Maybe it’s a bigger bathroom, or a softer chair, or more cupboards. Maybe you’d prefer a different color on the exterior or of the carpet. Maybe it’s a motorhome that needs a bigger engine. Maybe the bed is positioned so it’s hard to make. About the best you can hope for in an RV is about 90 percent of what you would consider the perfect rig. If you do better than that, you are very fortunate.

What do you wish was different about your RV? Tell us in the comments.

Website of the day

The best things to do on New Year’s Day

Don’t know what to do today? Here are 15 ideas from Country Living to get you out and about!

Trivia

January is named after the two-faced Roman God of doors, choices, beginnings and endings. One face looks back to the previous year, the other looks ahead toward the future.

Why is New Year’s Eve celebrated in Times Square in New York City? If you read yesterday’s newsletter, you’d know.

Leave here with a laugh

Here’s a prank Laugh 4 Life put out in mid-December. Click the image to play. (…And now we are officially done with the holidays!)

