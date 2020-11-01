RV Electricity – No~Shock~Zone by Mike Sokol – Issue 36

Issue 36 • November 1, 2020

Brought to you as a public service by RVtravel.com. Support comes from our sponsors, advertisers and the contributions of readers, who believe that an educated RVer is a safe, happy RVer.



Subscribe to one of our many online newsletters (including this one) about RVing.

Read back issues of this newsletter and many other articles by Mike Sokol on RVtravel.com. Warning: There is a lot to learn here.

Welcome to the RV winterizing issue

By Mike Sokol

Dear readers,

Since the frost will soon be on the pumpkin and many of you will be putting your RVs to bed for the winter, now is the perfect time to take care of electrical maintenance issues so they don’t catch you by surprise in the spring. You see, in addition to blowing out the water lines and such, now is the best time to repair any electrical issues as well as perform periodic maintenance on your RV’s electrical system.

Torque those screws

Yes, this is the best time to check and re-torque the terminating screws in your power distribution panel, generator transfer switch, shore power cord, batteries, and all kinds of other important electrical systems.

But don’t just grab a big screwdriver and start twisting them with all your might. That can lead to stripped screws and broken terminals. Learn the best way to torque electrical screws below.

Battery maintenance

Should you bring your batteries inside or just leave them in the RV and hope for the best? Do batteries care about the cold or not? And how do you remember how all those wires are hooked up? Make the wrong decision and you could be spending money on new batteries or an inverter in the springtime. We’ll go over how to keep your batteries healthy with a tender/maintainer. Read more below.

Electric space heater outlets

Do you ever run a portable space heater in your RV? Do you use an extension cord or power strip to power them? Are you tempted to leave a space heater running in the belly of your RV to keep the holding tanks from freezing?

Remember, electric heaters put an extra load on your RV electrical system, so there are a few more things to check for safety during your camping downtime. Read my previous article about RV electrical outlet failures and how to repair them HERE.

Water heater elements

Yes, there’s no such thing as a HOT water heater since hot water doesn’t need to be heated (hah!). So this is also a great time to inspect your (hot hot) water heater elements for problems as well as replace the sacrificial element, if need be. Read my previous article about testing for damaged electric water heater elements HERE.

Check your grounds

I’m going to show you an inexpensive test procedure that I invented that will properly load your RV’s grounding system with fault current. It uses your RV’s 12-volt battery to back-feed 2 amperes of current through your RV’s grounding system.

This is my own mad-scientist invention that I’ve used over the years, but it’s perfectly safe and far superior to any basic meter test. Here’s what I published several years ago, which I’ve upgraded over time. But this first article will get you started. Read more about it HERE.

Lightning safety…

Winter lightning storms do occur, and I’ve seen a few serious strikes last year around this time. If you do plug in your RV to keep the batteries charged, is there anything else you can do to protect its electrical system from a nearby lightning strike? Read more below.

So read on, and let’s play safe out there…







P.S. And just a quick note that this newsletter is made possible by the voluntary pledges of the readers of RVtravel.com. We could not bring this to you without their support. If you deem what we provide to you here and at RVtravel.com to be of special value and would like to be a part of our effort, please consider pledging a voluntary subscription. More information is here.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to join

my Facebook group, RV Electricity.

(More than 10,900 members and counting.)

Lightning strike study

Is is better to have your stabilizing jacks on the dirt or insulated from the ground? That’s the question that SnapPad RV asked me to answer.

While it’s hard to know when and where lightning will strike (except for in “Back to the Future”), there are a few things you can do to help limit the damage when it does strike near your RV. Read my next Lightning Strike Study HERE.

Email me at mike (at) noshockzone.org with your questions.

Industry Update: Battery Tenders

Battery Tender introduces a new model that does EVERYTHING!

Here’s the latest version of the Battery Tender which not only includes settings for all battery chemistries, it’s also a 10/6/2-amp battery charger and maintainer. So do you really need to carry those heavy batteries into the garage for the winter, or is it safe to leave them in place with your RV plugged into a home outlet?

Read all about winter battery maintenance here

Last month’s survey results:

So, more than half of you in this survey (51%) have had some sort of RV electrical problem that interrupted a camping trip. And while 38% reported no damage from a campground problem, some 9% said it was a show stopper. That is, something went so wrong that you had to pull up stakes and head out. And 4% of those surveyed had their RV’s electrical system damaged by campground power. I think this is one of the best reasons to get a full protection surge protector, and use it every time you plug in, even with your house power.

The big three manufacturers are Hughes, Progressive Industries and Southwire/SurgeGuard, and they all offer something called an EMS Surge Protector that will monitor and disconnect your RV from high or low voltages, reverse polarity, open grounds and other important parameters. Watch my video about how Full Protection Surge protectors work HERE.

I’m partial to the Surge Guard products because I’ve tested all major brands and models and think their engineering is superior. However, Progressive Industries makes a solid product that many of you own, and the Hughes Power Watchdog has a pretty cool Bluetooth iPhone App that works quite well. Expect to pay between $250 and $400 for one of these advanced protection systems that may save your bacon one day. Yes, it’s a few bucks, but Christmas is right around the corner and I know your RV has been very good this year.

Tools and Other Devices

Don’t guess the proper torque – get a proper torque limiting screwdriver….

An RV is basically a rolling vibration machine. Let’s face it, you’ve probably seen all kinds of things loosen up in your RV. But what about those all-important electrical screws in your power panel and generator transfer switch? How often should you check them, and how hard should you tighten them? Watch my video on how to properly torque electrical termination screws HERE and read how to torque the ATS screws properly HERE.



Last Month’s RVtravel.com Posts

These articles are rated Moderate to understand for most RVers.

• Get your RV ready for winter maintenance.

• Updates on Hughes Autoformer, Dometic 12-volt fridge, SoftStartRV on a solar panel.

• Hughes Autoformer testing – Part 2.

• Avoid space heater danger: What you need to know.

• Hybrid inverter-powered air conditioner.

Last Month’s JAM (Just Ask Mike) Session posts:

These articles are rated Easy to understand for beginners.

• My WAG chart on solar panels and air conditioners.

• Generator carbon monoxide reminder.

• Dogbone adapter confusion cleared up – Part 2.

• Dogbone adapter confusion cleared up – Part 1.

• Solar-powered air conditioner update.

The best book on RV electricity, hands down!

Mike Sokol is America’s leading expert on RV electricity. Mike has taken his 50+ years of experience to write this book about RV electricity that nearly anyone can understand. Covers the basics of Voltage, Amperage, Wattage and Grounding, with additional chapters on RV Hot-Skin testing, GFCI operation, portable generator hookups and troubleshooting RV electrical systems. This should be essential reading for all RVers. Learn more or order

Mike’s ( new ) Video Quick Tips

• SoftStartRV installation – 8 minutes

• Mike selects mics for Zoom – 3 minutes

Camco Store at Amazon.com

There isn’t much you need for your RV that Camco doesn’t have. If you think we’re kidding, then click through to the Camco store on Amazon where you’ll find some of their best-selling products — all for your RV or for you to make your RVing better. Click here and you’ll feel like a kid in a candy store.

Road Signs

By Mike Sokol

Here we are now, entertain us….

Last week I was picking up some vintage test gear for my continued studies on electrical systems, and almost as an afterthought the nice gentleman selling me the test gear asked if I would like an old radio that belonged to his father.

At first blush it didn’t look like much, but I recognized that it must be some sort of 1-tube receiver similar to the first crystal radio I built when I was 6 years old or so. And after a little research I soon discovered it was a Westinghouse Aeriola Senior receiver from 1923, which I believe marked the beginning of the home entertainment systems. What does that have to do with Kurt Cobain and Nirvana? Well, read on and find out.

Let’s play safe out there….

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign.

STAFF

Editor: Mike Sokol. RVtravel.com publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we may occasionally get something wrong. So always double check with your own technician, electrician or other professional first before undertaking projects that could involve danger if not done properly. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com..

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.

RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs and websites.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com.